Without motive, a teenager in France stabs a classmate to death and injures another and two comrades. What was the motive?

The knife attacker at a school in Nantes, France, had previously attracted attention as a loner who was enthusiastic about Adolf Hitler and attacked his classmates without any apparent motive. After his arrest on Thursday, the 16-year-old did not give any reasons for the attack and was temporarily admitted to a psychiatric ward, said public prosecutor Antoine Leroy in Nantes. A 16-year-old girl died in the attack. Two other pupils and a schoolgirl aged 15 and 16 were also injured.

The attacker, who had attended class normally with his fellow pupils in the morning, armed himself in a toilet at around midday and wore a mask, said the public prosecutor. He then deliberately attacked the 16-year-old girl in a classroom, who was the only pupil with whom the withdrawn boy had good contact at school. He stabbed her 57 times with a hunting knife. He then randomly attacked other pupils in another classroom.

IT technician stops knife attacker

The knife attacker was stopped by an IT technician from the school, who stormed into the room and hit him with a chair. The technician then held the student at bay, who was then arrested by the police.

According to the public prosecutor, the mother had sought help at the beginning of the year because of her son's social isolation and six appointments had been made with a psychological counseling center. Because his enthusiasm for Hitler had been noticed at school, the pupil and his mother had been asked to meet with the school management before the Easter vacations. This conversation was constructive. The attacker was not known to the police or the judiciary.

Police operation with psychologists

The attack caused great panic in the school, as the police chief of Nantes, Éric Eudes, said. Some of the officers deployed also had children at the school. The police, who are specially trained for such dangerous situations at schools, immediately brought psychological help into the school building. On Friday, numerous pupils laid flowers at the school.