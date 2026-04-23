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In England Attacks on Jewish facilities - two arrests

SDA

23.4.2026 - 06:47

ARCHIVE - Burnt ambulances in a parking lot in Golders Green, after an arson attack on vehicles belonging to a Jewish ambulance service (archive photo). Photo: Alberto Pezzali/AP/dpa
ARCHIVE - Burnt ambulances in a parking lot in Golders Green, after an arson attack on vehicles belonging to a Jewish ambulance service (archive photo). Photo: Alberto Pezzali/AP/dpa
Keystone

In the investigation into a series of arson attacks on Jewish institutions in England, the counter-terrorism unit of the London police has arrested two more suspects. The two men, aged 19 and 26, were arrested in Watford, north of the British capital, the Metropolitan Police announced.

Keystone-SDA

23.04.2026, 06:47

23.04.2026, 07:48

The arrests were made as part of a proactive investigation into a suspected plot to carry out another arson attack against the Jewish community. The exact target of the attack was not initially known, according to the statement.

Seven suspects had already been arrested in this connection on Tuesday.

Series of attacks on Jewish institutions

The senior national counter-terrorism coordinator, Vicki Evans, said in the statement that the investigation into the series of attacks was progressing rapidly. "We remain committed to identifying, arresting and charging all individuals involved in the recent criminal activity."

Since the arson attack on the Jewish ambulance service, a total of 25 people have been arrested in connection with the series of attacks.

Recently, there have been several attacks on Jewish institutions in London. Just a few weeks ago, four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community in the London suburb of Golders Green were destroyed in an arson attack. Several suspects have been charged. The police have not ruled out the possibility that the attacks of recent weeks were commissioned by the Iranian government.

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