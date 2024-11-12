There were renewed riots in Amsterdam, in Antwerp the police have to protect the Jewish quarter and German state security is investigating a TuS Makkabi Berlin match.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the riot at a Tel Aviv football match in Amsterdam on November 7, there were renewed anti-Semitic riots in the city on November 11.

Over 50 arrests were made in the Netherlands.

In Antwerp, Belgium, there were calls on social media for a "Jodenjacht" at the weekend: Police had to secure the Jewish quarter.

Armed spectators disrupted the match between the youth teams TuS Makkabi Berlin and DJK Schwarz-Weiss Neukölln.

They spat at, insulted and chased Maccabi players on November 7. Show more

The riots on the sidelines of the Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam in the Dutch capital on Thursday, November 7, are just one chapter of massive incitement against Jews in Europe.

Only four days after the violent attacks against Israeli football fans, there were renewed riots in Amsterdam yesterday, Monday. At the same time, five people were arrested in Antwerp, Belgium, when a call was made for a "Jewish yacht". And in Germany, state security is investigating anti-Semitic abuse and threats against Jewish youth footballers in Berlin.

Police on duty in Amsterdam on November 11. Keystone

But first things first: According to the police, dozens of mainly young men rioted in the west of Amsterdam on November 11. They lit fireworks and threw them at cars. A streetcar went up in flames, the police reported on X. The mobile task force cleared the square.

Anti-Semitic incitement in Amsterdam and Antwerp

The mob shouted "Kanker Joden", i.e. "Crab Jews" - according to the "Jerusalem Post" an equivalent to "Down with the Jews". There were no injuries, but over 50 people are said to have been arrested. Demonstrations are banned in the Netherlands for the next three days in order to maintain public order.

Amsterdam vanavond.



Ze roepen “Kankerjoden!”. pic.twitter.com/YlO1lV65DB — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 11, 2024

Anti-Semitic incitement is also a problem in Antwerp in neighboring Belgium: there were calls for a "Jodenjacht" on social networks at the weekend. People were asked to come to the Jewish quarter near Harmoniepark on November 11.

After the Amsterdam pogrom, Antwerp police began to notice calls on social media for local youth to organize a jodenjacht (Jew hunt) in the city's historic Jewish Quarter. We commend the Belgian authorities for acting to protect Antwerp's Jewish community. https://t.co/K8TMrRW1hi — ADL (@ADL) November 12, 2024

There have recently been several attacks on Jews in Antwerp. The police were therefore on the move in the neighborhood from Sunday, writes "De Morgen": Five people had been arrested for a short time. They were released again on Sunday. The police want to continue to monitor the situation.

Players spat on and chased in Berlin

Attacks are also said to have occurred in Berlin on Thursday, prompting the German state security to be called in. The scene was the game of a youth team of the Jewish club TuS Makkabi Berlin at DJK Schwarz-Weiss Neukölln.

Mein 13-jähriger Sohn hatte gestern mit seinen Freunden von @makkabifussball Berlin ein Fußballspiel in Neukölln. Leider wurde die Atmosphäre während des Spiels zunehmend aggressiv und feindselig. Unsere Kinder wurden mehrfach beleidigt und sogar bespuckt – und das, ohne dass… pic.twitter.com/2j50fXeXkP — Shlomo Afanasev (@ShlomoAfanasev) November 8, 2024

A group, apparently armed with sticks and knives, is said to have insulted the Makkabi players in an anti-Semitic manner, according to the Berlin police. A physical altercation is also said to have taken place. Players are said to have been spat at and chased after the match.

Representatives of Schwarz-Weiss Neukölln told the Berlin newspaper "Tagesspiegel" that the attacks had come from the stands: "If it is clear that one of the players was involved in anti-Semitic remarks, it is clear that he is no longer with the club tonight," the club said.

From the professionals to the amateurs

According to the police, Israeli fans in the Netherlands were targeted on the day of the Berlin incident. A total of 20 to 30 people were injured, most of them slightly. Pro-Palestinian youths on small motorcycles had chased and abused the Israelis.

At the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid, a large banner with the inscription "Free Palestine" was rolled out with a map on which the state of Israel was missing.

Heute sind wir mit unseren Jungs von @KAJ_Berlin beim Maccabi-Berlin-Spiel in Grunewald.

Die Polizei ist anwesend, und das Spiel verläuft friedlich – nicht, weil die Polizei da ist, sondern weil im Sport kein Platz für Diskriminierung, Rassismus und Antisemitismus ist. Die… pic.twitter.com/Xrilk0VPY5 — Pasha Lyubarsky (@PashaLyubarsky) November 10, 2024

"There has been a new wave since the unspeakable attack," said Maccabi Germany President Meyer about the excesses in the stadiums and on the pitches. "The professionals are leading by example, so we shouldn't be surprised when it spreads to the amateur sector."

With material from dpa.