ARCHIVE - Three US F-16 fighter jets fly in formation shortly before landing at the airbase in Jagel, Schleswig-Holstein. Photo: Georg Wendt/dpa Keystone

Despite the current ceasefire in southern Iran, the USA has once again attacked Iranian targets. The US military reported attacks on missile positions and on boats in the Strait of Hormuz that were apparently attempting to lay sea mines. Iranian media reported several casualties.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Despite the ceasefire, the US military has attacked missile positions in southern Iran and boats in the Strait of Hormuz that were attempting to lay mines in the strait. The "attacks in self-defense" served to protect the troops from threats by the Iranian military, explained a spokesman for the responsible regional command for the Middle East (Centcom). The US military is exercising restraint within the framework of the current ceasefire, but is defending its own units.

Iranian media reported that there had been several casualties following a US attack in the area of Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The US military did not initially provide any information on possible casualties and gave no further details on the attacks on the Iranian targets.

Although the ceasefire in the Iran war is largely holding, there have already been several reciprocal attacks around the Strait of Hormuz. At the beginning of May, for example, Iran attacked US military ships in the strait with missiles and speedboats, while the USA attacked targets on the Iranian mainland.