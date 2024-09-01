3.31 a.m.

Following the foiled suspected terrorist attack on the Israeli Consulate General in Munich, the authorities are continuing to investigate the background. Videos from drivers, passers-by and residents are also likely to play a role. The Munich police had called for footage of the incident to be made available to the investigators via an upload portal.

It has since become known that the 18-year-old Austrian from the Salzburg region, who was killed in a shootout with police on Thursday morning, was being investigated on suspicion that he may have become religiously radicalized. The man with Bosnian roots was also subject to a weapons ban that would have expired in 2028 at the earliest, according to Salzburg police.

Police car on Thursday in front of the Nazi Documentation Center in Munich, near which the Israeli consulate is located. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

The then 17-year-old had come to the attention of the authorities after threatening fellow pupils and causing bodily harm. In this context, he was accused of participating in a terrorist organization, it was said. According to the Austrian news agency APA, propaganda from the terrorist organization Islamic State was found on his cell phone. However, the Salzburg public prosecutor's office closed the investigation in April 2023, according to the police. Since then, the 18-year-old has not made any further police appearances.

On the German side, the Bavarian Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism (ZET) has taken over further investigations. They are assuming a planned terrorist attack on the consulate. "The background to the crime still needs to be clarified", said Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU). However: "If someone parks here directly in sight of the Israeli Consulate General, then walks around this Consulate General with a rifle and starts shooting", this is "certainly or very probably no coincidence".

Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) spoke of a serious suspicion in view of the simultaneous anniversary of the Olympic bombing in Munich. "There may be a connection. It still needs to be clarified," he said near the scene of the crime.

In the evening, he said on ZDF's "Heute Journal" that we would have to wait for the results of the investigation to be able to assess what was behind the crime. The Bavarian emergency services had worked very well, he said. "The police acted very courageously, very calmly, but also very consistently and took out the perpetrator and nothing happened."

During the terrorist attack at the Olympic Games in Munich on September 5, 1972, Palestinian terrorists shot dead two men and took nine hostages in the Olympic Village. Around 18 hours later, a rescue attempt ended with the deaths of the nine Israeli hostages, a police officer and five of the attackers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wrote on Platform X on Thursday evening: "The rapid reaction of the emergency services in Munich today may have prevented something cruel from happening. ... I say it very clearly: anti-Semitism and Islamism have no place in our country."