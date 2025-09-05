Aung San Suu Kyi was once the idol of an entire generation. (archive picture) Peter Dejong/AP/dpa

There is great concern about Aung San Suu Kyi's state of health: according to her son Kim Aris, the 80-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate is suffering from "worsening heart complications".

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Myanmar politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi has been in prison for 2021 years. Last June, the British Guardian published pictures of a court hearing that had been leaked to it. It is not known where the 80-year-old is being held in Myanmar, which is ruled by a military junta.

Now her 48-year-old son Kim Aris has posted a video on Facebook. In it, he explains that Suu Kyi is suffering from worsening heart complications. He asks for her to be treated by a cardiologist. "But no one knows where she is being held and whether anyone is looking after her."

The military's actions are "cruel, life-threatening and unacceptable", Aris said. "She must be released, like all political prisoners in Burma."

Hardly any information on her state of health

The then de facto head of government Suu Kyi was ousted and arrested by the junta in the military coup four and a half years ago. Under pressure from the generals, she was sentenced to many years in prison for alleged offenses.

Only sporadic details about her state of health have been made public. Among other things, there has been talk of gum problems, some of which are said to make it impossible for her to eat normally. According to reports, the junta has not adequately responded to her requests for medical treatment.

Suu Kyi campaigned for a non-violent democratization process in the 1980s and was therefore placed under house arrest for 15 years. In 1991, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her work against oppression and social injustice.

Internationally, however, the politician has long been controversial - above all because of the state's discrimination against the Rohingya and her silence on the violence against the Muslim minority. However, Suu Kyi remains popular among her own people.