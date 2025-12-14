3.16 am

The Australian government wants to drastically reduce the number of firearms in the country following the devastating terrorist attack on a Jewish festival in Sydney. To this end, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a national buy-back program for firearms. The country last introduced a similar program in 1996 following a shooting rampage in the city of Port Arthur on the island of Tasmania that left 35 people dead. The government of the Social Democrat Albanese now wants to tighten up the already significantly stricter gun laws. "The terrible events in Bondi show that we need to get more guns off our streets," said Albanese at a press conference. There are four million firearms in Australia - more than in 1996, when the strict gun laws came into force.

"We know that one of these terrorists had a gun permit and six firearms, even though he lived in the middle of a Sydney suburb, in Bonnyrigg. There is no reason why anyone would need so many guns in that situation," Albanese said. His government now wants to introduce a bill for the new program to buy back hundreds of thousands of firearms.

Mourners at the funeral of one of the victims of the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach. (December 19, 2025) Image: Keystone/EPA/Mick Tsikas

It is still unclear when this will begin and what funds will be used to pay for the program. After the rampage almost 30 years ago, the multi-million dollar buyback program was financed by a temporary increase in the contribution to state health insurance.