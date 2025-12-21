Flowers on the Bondi Beach promenade. Photo: Dean Lewins/AAP/dpa Keystone

People gather on Bondi Beach to remember the victims of the terrorist attack on December 14. Meanwhile, politicians announce tougher laws and a commission of inquiry.

No time? blue News summarizes for you One week after the terrorist attack in Sydney that left 15 people dead, Australia is commemorating the victims with a national day of mourning and a nationwide minute's silence.

The Premier of New South Wales calls for a commission of inquiry into the security failure on December 14.

New laws are to ban symbols of extremist groups such as IS, criminalize hate speech and further tighten existing gun regulations. Show more

This Sunday, people in Australia are remembering the 15 people killed in the terrorist attack on a Jewish festival in Sydney a week ago. At the famous Bondi Beach, where two assassins shot at a crowd of people last Sunday, people gathered in the morning and sat together in a silent circle on the beach. Flags across the country are flown at half-mast.

At 18:47 (10:47 CET) - the time when the first shots were fired - the population is called upon to light a candle for the victims and pause for a minute's silence.

On today's national "Day of Remembrance", the Premier of the state of New South Wales, where the terrorist attack took place, spoke out in favor of setting up a commission of inquiry. It is the government's duty to protect its citizens, Chris Minns told the ABC. That did not happen last Sunday. The events before and on December 14 must therefore be investigated and consequences drawn. There are voices calling for the state government to set up such a commission.

Legislative initiative against hate and hate speech

On Monday, a bill is to be introduced to the New South Wales Parliament to criminalize flags of the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) and other "hateful" symbols and slogans. The investigating authorities assume that the attackers had links to IS or were at least ideologically influenced by it. The call to "Globalize the Intifada" is also to be banned. This refers to the Palestinian uprisings against the Israeli occupation.

Following the attack during the Jewish festival of lights Hanukkah, Australia's head of government Anthony Albanese admitted failures in the fight against anti-Semitism. He also announced stricter laws against hate preachers and incitement. In addition, the strict gun laws are to be tightened further and hundreds of thousands of firearms are to be confiscated in the country.