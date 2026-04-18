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Humpback whale stranded Australia shows how quickly a whale rescue can happen

Nicole Agostini

18.4.2026

A stranded humpback whale is rescued in Australia within 24 hours, while his fellow species Timmy has been fighting for his life in Germany for over two weeks. What method do the Australians use?

18.04.2026, 10:27

A young humpback whale triggers a dramatic rescue operation in Australia: The ten-ton animal swam into the Coolongolook River and became stranded on a sandbank in Wallis Lake, New South Wales, on April 13.

Numerous helpers are doing everything they can to save the marine mammal. In the video you can see the method they use. They actually succeed in less than 24 hours.

The case in Australia is seen as a glimmer of hope, while the humpback whale Timmy is fighting for survival near the island of Poel in Germany.

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