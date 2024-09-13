7.26 a.m.

Another section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden has collapsed during demolition work. According to a police spokesman this morning, it is the bridge with tram tracks that had already partially collapsed into the Elbe on Wednesday night. Another bridge with lanes for cars was still standing. The bridge was considered to be in extreme danger of collapsing.

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the damaged section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden was to be completely demolished. Preparatory measures for a controlled demolition were underway, said fire department spokesman Michael Klahre.

The so-called Bridge C, of which a 100-metre-long section had collapsed into the Elbe on Wednesday night, was in acute danger of collapsing and could not be held in place. According to Klahre, laser measurements had shown that the remains of this bridge were slowly sinking.

Time is pressing for the emergency services: The Elbe is predicted to flood from Sunday, which would significantly exacerbate the danger once again, according to the Dresden fire department.

The possible flooding is due to heavy rainfall expected in the Czech Republic. According to the state flood center, 200 liters of precipitation per square meter are expected to fall within 72 hours in the Czech Republic and southern Poland, including the Jizera Mountains and the Giant Mountains, by Monday. In the upper mountain regions, as much as 350 liters are possible. Continuous rain is also expected in eastern Saxony. In addition to the Elbe, flood warnings are also to be issued for the Lausitzer Neisse and the Spree.

The approximately 400-metre-long bridge consisted of a total of three spans, which are connected by so-called crossbeams. A large section of bridge span C collapsed on Wednesday night.