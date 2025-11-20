Anyone driving on toll roads in Austria without a vignette risks hefty fines. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa/dpa-tmn

Sticking the vignette to the windshield has recently become increasingly unpopular. Many drivers have already switched to the digital version. Everyone will have to do so from December 2026.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Austria will completely replace the adhesive vignette with a digital system from December 1, 2026.

The change is intended to simplify the purchase process and, according to ÖVP transport spokesman Joachim Schnabel, save several million euros.

The digital vignette will remain available at toll stations, petrol stations and online, at prices between 9.60 and 106.80 euros. Show more

In Austria, the adhesive vignette for using the freeways will be abolished next year. From December 1, 2026, there will only be a digital version following a decision by the National Council.

"No sticking, no shipping costs, no risk of counterfeiting", but three to five million euros in costs would be saved, ÖVP transport spokesman Joachim Schnabel explained the move.

The vignette can be purchased not only online, but also at kiosks, gas stations and toll booths. The toll can be paid for one day, ten days, two months or a whole year. The prices for 2026 range from 9.60 euros to 106.80 euros.

In 2024, the state freeway operator Asfinag reported that it collected around 600 million euros in vignette fees, plus 230 million euros in route tolls and 1.6 billion euros in truck tolls. In 2024, 1.5 billion euros were invested in the renewal and modernization of Austria's freeways and expressways.