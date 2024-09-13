11.26 am

The passengers on the Thurgau Travel river cruise ship are still unable to disembark in Vienna due to the flooding. The decision lies with the Austrian authorities, Thurgau Travel wrote in a press release on Monday.

Due to the flooding on the Danube caused by heavy rain, 102 passengers and 40 crew members on a Swiss river cruise ship "Thurgau Prestige", among others, have to remain on board in Vienna. 99 Swiss people are said to be on board. They have been unable to leave the ship since Saturday because the jetty to the pier is flooded.

The responsible travel organizer Thurgau Travel announced on Monday morning that the catering for everyone on board is fully guaranteed. The local authorities would decide when the ship could continue its journey or when it would be possible to disembark the passengers.

According to statements made by passengers at the weekend, they were told that they would have to remain on the ship until at least Tuesday, as reported by SRF. The "Thurgau Prestige" was due to sail from Linz to Budapest and back and is now stopping in Vienna until further notice.

Meteorologists had already predicted the severe storms in Austria on Thursday. The river cruise nevertheless began on Friday. "This development was not expected by experts," wrote Thurgau Travel on Monday. This is shown by the fact that, in addition to the MS Thurgau Prestige, a large number of other river ships had to wait in Vienna to continue their journey.