The town of Sartène in Corsica. Cpmmons/Pierre Bona

On the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, which is notorious for mafia gangs, the authorities have called for illegal firearms to be handed in to the police without penalty. The prefecture announced that the possession and use of firearms was a cause for concern.

The week-long campaign under the motto "Let's lay down our weapons" is intended to increase security on the island. There are 350 firearms per 1,000 inhabitants in Corsica, which is more than twice as many as the average in France. 17,000 inhabitants have a hunting license, according to the hunting association.

High murder rate

The "Island of Beauty", as Corsica is often called, is the region in the European part of France with the highest murder rate per capita. There were 18 murders and 16 attempted murders in 2024 out of a population of around 355,000.

Since the beginning of the year, there have already been seven more murders, six of which are probably settlements in the criminal milieu. At the end of March, a well-known head of the Corsican mafia was shot dead on his doorstep in Bastia.

25 gangs are active on the island

"This violence is not an inevitable fate," said Prefect Jérôme Filippini, as reported by the newspaper "Le Figaro". "I'm under no illusions that the bandits who have weapons won't come to the gendarmerie to hand them in, but the fewer weapons there are in Corsica, the better off we'll be."

According to an internal report by an anti-mafia unit of the police and gendarmerie, quoted by French media, 25 criminal gangs are up to mischief on the vacation island, which is popular with the Swiss. The criminals are active in the construction and real estate business, the waste sector and drug trafficking.