Tens of thousands of protesters gather in front of the Serbian parliament in Belgrade on Saturday. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic

After the deadly accident in the city of Novi Sad in November 2024, resistance to Serbian President Vucic and his government is growing. Protesters are now accusing the police of using a largely illegal weapon.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In connection with mass protests against the government of populist President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, the Serbian authorities have denied the use of a military sound weapon.

Opposition representatives and Serbian rights groups claimed that the widely banned weapon was used against the demonstrators on Saturday.

The weapon emits a targeted acoustic beam to temporarily incapacitate people.

Over the past four months, small and large crowds have repeatedly protested against corruption in Serbia, challenging the power of Vucic, who has been in office for 13 years. Show more

In connection with mass protests against the government of populist President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, the Serbian authorities have denied the use of a military sound weapon. Opposition representatives and Serbian rights groups claimed that the widely banned weapon was used against the demonstrators on Saturday. This emits a targeted acoustic beam to temporarily incapacitate people. They announced that they would file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights and domestic courts. Serbia has not denied that the device is part of its arsenal, but the police and the Ministry of Defense denied its use.

At least 100,000 people gathered in Belgrade on Saturday for a demonstration against the government of populist President Aleksandar Vucic. The participants in the protest gathered at several locations in the capital; public transport was suspended. Footage of the rally showed how the demonstrators suddenly heard a hissing sound during a 15-minute silence, which immediately triggered panic.

An AP photographer reported that people sought cover and some fell.

According to military experts, people exposed to the weapon suffer from severe ear pain, disorientation and panic. Prolonged exposure can cause irreversible damage to hearing.

Demonstrations against corruption

The Belgrade Centre for Security Policy, a non-governmental organization, condemned the alleged use: "This act is a blatant use of force and an attempt to create chaos in order to delegitimize protests and criminalize peaceful citizens."

According to a report by the state news channel RTS, the Serbian president called on the judicial authorities to investigate the information and prosecute those who allegedly used the weapon - should this be true. However, the president does not expect this to happen, he said. "There should be a trial, but then they should also prosecute those who went public with such a notorious lie," said Vucic.

Over the past four months, smaller and larger crowds have repeatedly protested against corruption in Serbia, challenging Vucic's power, who has been in office for 13 years. Students sparked the protests, which began after 15 people were killed when the roof of a train station collapsed in the city of Novi Sad in November. Critics see corruption in government circles as the cause of the accident.