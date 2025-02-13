Car crashes into a group of people Authorities speak of an attack +++ Demonstration probably chosen at random +++ Doctors fight for children's lives
13.2.2025
A car crashes into a crowd of people in Munich. The circumstances are still unclear.
3.50 p.m.
Extremism unit takes over authorities
According to the police, the Munich Public Prosecutor General's Office, or more precisely the Bavarian Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism (ZET), has taken over the investigation. There are indications of an extremist background. There is currently no information about other people involved in the car attack in Munich.
3.30 p.m.
"When he was through, he accelerated"
Alexa Gräf was an eyewitness to the events when Farhad N. drove his car into the crowd. The young woman told the media at the scene: "As the demonstration passed the intersection, a car suddenly sped into it from behind."
She witnessed the alleged attack at close range and suspects that the driver used a potential emergency lane that had been created by police vehicles. "When he was through, he accelerated. He was probably driving at 60 to 80 km/h." She also heard shots - "one or two", she reports.
3.28 p.m.
1500 people take part in Verdi demo
Verdi union boss Frank Werneke is deeply shocked after the suspected attack. "It was a peaceful demonstration," he emphasized in an initial reaction.
According to the police, around 1500 people were on the streets at the time of the attack at the Verdi demonstration on collective bargaining in the public sector. It was shocking that this gathering had now been overshadowed by such an act of violence.
3.18 p.m.
Drama in Munich - mother and child fight for their lives
New details about two victims are now known to "Merkur". A young mother and her two-year-old child are fighting for their lives after the incident.
The toddler was taken to the Hauner Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while his mother is undergoing emergency surgery at the Neuro-Head Center of the TUM University Hospital. According to our editorial team, her condition is extremely critical.
Another victim also had to be operated on at the Klinikum rechts der Isar - he suffered a serious leg injury, but the operation was successful.
Munich's hospitals are prepared for dramatic situations like this. The so-called MANV crisis plan (mass casualty incident) provides for the injured to be distributed to the various hospitals according to a fixed system. The crisis managers organize care in so-called deployment waves of 45 minutes each in order to provide optimum care for a large number of seriously injured people.
3.04 pm
Perpetrator allegedly sent Islamist mail before the attack
The alleged perpetrator is said to have shared an allegedly Islamist post on social networks shortly before the attack. This was reported by Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) and "Der Spiegel", citing investigative circles.
The Bavarian Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism of the Public Prosecutor General's Office in Munich has taken over the investigation. This brings the possibility of a terrorist background more into focus.
3.01 p.m.
No Swiss victims so far
According to the latest information from the FDFA, no Swiss nationals are among the victims. The FDFA writes to blue News: "The Swiss representation in Munich is in contact with the responsible authorities on the ground." The FDFA currently has no information about any Swiss nationals affected. "Corresponding clarifications are underway. Swiss nationals on the ground are asked to follow the instructions of the local authorities."
2.40 p.m.
Friedrich Merz: "My thanks go to the security forces"
CDU chairman Friedrich Merz speaks on X. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families." "Terrible news" came from Munich.
He goes on to write: "The safety of the people in Germany will be our top priority."
2.29 pm
Bavarian Minister of the Interior: "The victims were struck by chance"
Apparently it was not a targeted attack by the alleged perpetrator on the Verdi demonstration that took place there. Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) explained this to the "Merkur" newspaper.
"At the moment, we are assuming that the victims of this Verdi demonstration were affected by chance," said Herrmann. Nevertheless, the incident is being intensively investigated.
According to previous findings, the man has a history of drug offenses and shoplifting, but not of violence. Whether there are other backgrounds is currently being closely examined.
In this context, Herrmann reiterated his criticism of the German government's deportation policy. No more deportations to Afghanistan have been carried out for years - despite his repeated demands. "Only once has the federal government ordered the deportation of the most serious criminals," said Herrmann. Otherwise, Berlin's policy is that deportations to Afghanistan are not possible.
As a result, thousands of rejected Afghan asylum seekers could not be deported. At the same time, however, many asylum applications had been approved.
2.07 p.m.
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is deeply shocked
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was deeply saddened by the recent incident in Munich. In an interview with the Münchner Merkur newspaper, he said: "What happened in Munich is terrible."
Although the exact background is still unclear, Scholz emphasized the need for decisive measures if it was an attack: "If it was an attack, we must take consistent action against possible perpetrators with all means of justice."
He also underlined the importance of the event for the political agenda: "This should now be at the center of everything that concerns us."
14.02 hrs
Perpetrator was a rejected asylum seeker
According to information fromDer Spiegel, 24-year-old Afghan Farhad N. was the driver of the car. The police arrested him at the scene and do not believe he poses any further danger. According to "Spiegel" research, N. was born in Kabul in 2001 and arrived in Germany at the end of 2016.
His asylum application was rejected by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, whereupon he was granted a tolerated stay, which prevents deportation for the time being. He was last registered in Munich. According to "Spiegel" information, N. allegedly published Islamist posts on social media before the attack.
2.00 p.m.
Green Party leader Robert Habeck: "I am horrified"
Robert Hacbeck, leader of the Green Party, speaks out on X. He comments on the events in Munich. "Terrible news from Munich, I am horrified by this senseless act." His thoughts are first and foremost with the injured. "I wish them a speedy recovery."
1.50 p.m.
AfD leader comments on the attack in Munich
Alice Weidel writes in her post on X: "I offer my full condolences to the victims and their families." She adds: "Is this supposed to go on forever?"
As an AfD politician, she is in favor of regulated migration in Germany.
1.44 pm
Söder speaks out on X: "It's simply terrible"
Now Prime Minister Markus Söder is speaking out on X. He writes: "It is simply terrible and hurts so much." He continued: "We feel for all the victims and pray for the injured and their families."
He thanked the emergency services for their quick and decisive intervention. "One thing is clear: we always react prudently - but we are also determined. It is not the first attack of this kind. Sympathy and coming to terms with the situation are important." However, something must also fundamentally change in Germany.
1.40 p.m.
Another child injured - emergency operation underway
According to the German online portal "Merkur", another child is currently undergoing emergency surgery at the Dritter Orden Children's Hospital.
1.22 p.m.
Doctors fight for child (2)
As reported by the " Merkur ", a two-year-old child is said to have received emergency treatment in the shock room of the Hauner Children's Hospital. The child's life is in danger and it is not clear at the moment whether it can be saved.
-
12.45 p.m.
Perpetrator was known to the police
Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann says that the perpetrator was known to the police. He had previously been convicted of narcotics offenses and thefts.
12.44 p.m.
Söder: "It is simply terrible."
"It's simply terrible," says Prime Minister Markus Söder. "We have to assume an attack, I have to say that very clearly." It is not the first act of this kind, he said, "which is why something has to change in Germany. But that doesn't matter today. We are giving our strength to the rescue workers and our thoughts are with the relatives."
12.39 p.m.
The authorities are now providing information
The government is now providing information on the incident in Munich. A police car accompanied the demonstration. The car then overtook the police and drove into the crowd. The perpetrator was a 24-year-old Afghan. According to the police, 28 people are currently expected to be injured, some of them seriously.
12.35 p.m.
Munich police comment on the incident
After the incident, dozens of media flock to the scene. However, the police have not yet been able to provide any precise details.
12.25 p.m.
Only one person in the car
According to the police, only one person was found in the car. Speculation about a possible second person involved cannot be confirmed according to the current state of knowledge, the authorities say.
12.14 p.m.
Forces had to resuscitate child
According to a report by Bayerischer Rundfunk, at least one person had to be resuscitated at the scene. It is said to be a child. Munich's Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter had previously confirmed that children were among the injured. He expressed his "deep shock" at what had happened.
12.09 p.m.
Police do not believe it was an accident
Countless rescue workers are still on duty. The exact circumstances remain unclear, but according to the police, it is currently not believed to be an accident. The identity of the man is currently unclear, BR24 reports, citing a police spokesperson.
12 o'clock
"Engine howled behind us"
Another witness describes the seconds to the "Merkur": "Suddenly there was an engine roaring behind us, wheels spinning, then it just rattled." According to the demonstrator, the driver broke through a police barrier before emergency services pulled him out of the vehicle.
11.48 a.m.
Mayor is "deeply shocked"
The Mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, said that children were among the injured. "I am deeply shocked," said Reiter. "My thoughts are with the injured".
11.39 a.m.
Number of injured rises to 20
According to Focus Online, the number of injured has risen to at least 20, as reported by the fire department at the scene. Among the injured are also seriously and critically injured.
11.26 a.m.
Police give the all-clear
According to the police, the driver of the car has now been "secured" and there is no longer any danger from the driver.
11.24 a.m.
Child among the injured
According to German journalist Sandra Demmelhuber, a child is among the at least 15 injured. The police have not yet confirmed this information. An eyewitness at the scene says: "The child was under the car."
11.22 a.m.
Picture shows police in action
The police say they are deploying a large contingent. Numerous streets are currently cordoned off. Pictures show the forces on the scene in Munich.
11.20 a.m.
Eyewitnesses report on the crime
According to a post on X, the crowd is said to be a demonstration. The post continues: "There is a person lying in the street and a young man was taken away by the police. People sitting on the ground crying and shaking. Details still unclear."
BR24 reports that, according to eyewitnesses, the vehicle is said to have deliberately driven into the group. In addition, two men are said to have been involved, one of whom was shot and carried away by the police. The police are asking the public to refrain from speculating until further information is available.
Another eyewitness told Bayrischer Rundfunk (BR): "I was in the demonstration." When the car drove into the crowd, he ran over and "I saw that a man was lying under the car. Then I tried to open the door, but it was locked." Eventually the police arrived and shot at the car window, so he withdrew and looked after the injured.
This is what happened:
A car drove into a group of people in Munich on Thursday, injuring several people. According to German media, 15 people are said to have been injured.
The police confirmed the incident, but the background is still unclear. Investigations are in full swing to determine the cause of the incident. The vehicle involved is said to be a Mini Cooper.
The vehicle is said to have driven from the corner of Dachauerstrasse and Seidlstrasse - near the main railway station - into the demonstration procession of a Verdi trade union rally. A young man was taken away by the police, as a BR journalist writes on X.
A video on X shows police officers running along a street. Photos show the suspected car, which is a Mini.
