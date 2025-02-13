3.18 p.m.

New details about two victims are now known to "Merkur". A young mother and her two-year-old child are fighting for their lives after the incident.

The toddler was taken to the Hauner Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while his mother is undergoing emergency surgery at the Neuro-Head Center of the TUM University Hospital. According to our editorial team, her condition is extremely critical.

Another victim also had to be operated on at the Klinikum rechts der Isar - he suffered a serious leg injury, but the operation was successful.

Munich's hospitals are prepared for dramatic situations like this. The so-called MANV crisis plan (mass casualty incident) provides for the injured to be distributed to the various hospitals according to a fixed system. The crisis managers organize care in so-called deployment waves of 45 minutes each in order to provide optimum care for a large number of seriously injured people.