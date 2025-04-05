  1. Residential Customers
Mystery solved Authority gets to the bottom of black, sticky balls

Nicole Agostini

5.4.2025

What measures does the Australian Environmental Protection Agency need to take to stop black, sticky balls of garbage washing up on the beaches of southern Australia?

05.04.2025, 19:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In October 2024, thousands of black balls washed up on beaches in South New Wales, Australia.
  • The Environmental Protection Agency was able to determine that the balls consisted of human feces, drugs and cooking oils.
  • Now the authority also knows who is responsible.
Show more

The mystery surrounding the black, sticky balls enters the next round. When thousands of balls first washed up on several beaches in southern Australia in October 2024, the Australian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) began its first investigations.

They quickly established in the laboratory that the balls on the beaches consisted of waste - human faeces, drugs and cooking oils.

Now the Environmental Protection Agency also knows who is responsible. Watch the video to find out.

