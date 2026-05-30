The security situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains critical. This was made clear in a statement by the UK Merchant Shipping Safety Authority (UKMTO). The US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in place. "Ships subject to the blockade should continue to comply with the instructions of the blockade forces," it said. Non-compliance could lead to a "rapid escalation".

ARCHIVE - Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz, seen from Khor Fakkan. Photo: Altaf Qadri/AP/dpa (archive picture)

Intensive negotiations have been underway for days between the USA and Iran on a framework agreement to extend the ceasefire that has been in place since April 8 and for further negotiations in the conflict.

According to reports, an agreement should be imminent. However, Iran accused US President Donald Trump of distorting or ignoring central agreements of the planned deal. Trump had previously caused confusion with posts about an agreement and opening the road, but then left a White House briefing after two hours without making a decision, according to US media reports.

Iran is also threatening

According to Iranian reports, a total of 20 ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours. According to state broadcaster Irib, the 20 ships were allowed to pass through the strait in coordination with the Revolutionary Guards Navy (IRGC).

On Friday, the IRGC Navy announced that 24 ships, including tankers, container ships and merchant ships, were able to cross the strait despite the US blockade. However, the IRGC again warned that the Strait of Hormuz would continue to be strictly monitored and that any incursion would be met "with devastating blows".