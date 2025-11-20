US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is repeatedly accused of spreading doubts about vaccinations. Bild: Keystone/AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Kennedy Jr. is considered a vaccination skeptic. Now an agency under his authority has changed its information on vaccinations and autism. This is causing criticism.

The US health authority CDC suggests a possible link between autism and vaccinations. "The claim "vaccines do not cause autism" is not an evidence-based claim," the agency's website now states following a change. Studies have not ruled out the possibility that vaccines for young children cause autism. Studies supporting such a link had been ignored by health authorities, the claim said. The thesis that vaccinations could cause autism has been scientifically refuted.

The CDC website also previously stated this: Studies had shown that there was "no link" between vaccinations and autism. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is responsible for protection against infectious diseases in the USA, among other things.

The non-profit Autism Science Foundation was appalled by the new content, which "has been altered and distorted and is now full of anti-vaccine rhetoric and outright lies about vaccinations and autism". The website now contains misinformation that contradicts the "best available scientific evidence". "The science clearly shows that vaccines do not cause autism," it continues.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly been accused of spreading doubts about vaccinations. In the past, he has also disputed the rumor that vaccinations cause autism. The former head of the US Department of Health and Human Services, Susan Monarez, was forced out of her role by Kennedy Jr. a few months ago because she refused to disregard scientific standards.