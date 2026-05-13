A video shows an avalanche rushing downhill near the southern base camp on Mount Everest. Screenshot Instagram

An unusually large avalanche broke loose near the southern base camp on Mount Everest on Monday. An expedition leader expresses his concern.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you An unusually large avalanche occurred near the southern base camp on Mount Everest on Monday.

The expedition leader is concerned about safety and the delay in fixing the ropes.

Despite accurate weather forecasts and preparations, he sees the situation as more critical than usual this year. Show more

On Monday, an avalanche occurred near the southern base camp on Mount Everest. According to the expedition leader, who commented on Instagram, an event of this magnitude has not happened right next to the camp for years.

"As an expedition organizer, my top priority is always to ensure safety. Not only that of the participants, but also that of our Sherpa team," the expedition leader wrote under the video on Instagram. But this year, this responsibility feels "heavier than ever".

One of the reasons for this is that attaching the ropes to the mountain is taking longer than planned. These ropes are important because the climbers hold on to them in order to reach the summit safely. If this work is delayed, alpinists will have less time in the year to climb Everest at all - the so-called "summit window" will therefore be smaller.

In addition, this climbing season is particularly busy. According to his article, the Nepalese government has already issued around 496 permits for ascents of Mount Everest.

So many climbers at the same time means more crowds, longer waiting times in difficult places and an overall greater strain on the infrastructure on the mountain.

Expedition leader takes a cautious view of the season

Despite the tense situation, intensive preparations have been made. Weather data from five different sources is now being evaluated in order to obtain the most accurate forecasts possible. Normally, this type of preparation gives him security, he writes.

This year, however, caution prevailed. The combination of unsettled weather conditions, logistical delays and the high number of mountaineers makes him much more cautious about the current season.

One woman killed by avalanche

A 53-year-old US mountaineer has died in an avalanche accident, according to several media reports. The woman was caught on Monday during her descent of Makalu, the fifth highest mountain in the world with a height of 8485 meters.

According to the expedition operator "Expedition Himalaya", the accident occurred "just below Camp 3" at an altitude of around 7200 meters. The climber had previously successfully reached the summit and was on her way together with her partner and two Nepalese mountain guides.

Rescue efforts were unsuccessful. The exact cause of the avalanche is still unclear.

Four people have already lost their lives on the mountain

The tragedy is the latest in a series of fatal accidents this season: A 38-year-old mountaineer from the Czech Republic and three Nepalese mountain guides have already lost their lives in the Himalayas.

Makalu is considered one of the most technically challenging eight-thousanders. The mountain is located in the east of Nepal near the border with China and is known for its steep, exposed routes and extreme weather conditions.

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