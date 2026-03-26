Avian influenza has been confirmed in a human for the first time in Europe. -/onw-images/dpa

In Italy, an infection with the H9N2 bird flu virus has been confirmed in a human for the first time in Europe. However, the person concerned had contracted the virus in Africa.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In Italy, a human infection with the H9N2 bird flu virus has been confirmed for the first time in Europe.

There is no evidence of human-to-human transmission, all contact persons have tested negative and the authorities see no acute danger.

Worldwide, H9N2 infections in humans are rare and mostly due to contact with infected birds. Show more

In Italy, the first case of a person confirmed to be infected with the H9N2 bird flu virus has been identified. This is the first case in Europe, confirmed the Ministry of Health in Rome.

However, the man living in Italy was infected with the H9N2 virus strain in Africa. All people who had contact with the man tested negative. "There is therefore no alarm situation in Italy," assured epidemiologist Gianni Rezza, according to media reports. Nevertheless, monitoring by the Ministry of Health is active.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), 195 cases of H9N2 in humans have been reported worldwide since 1998 and up to February 27, 2026. This in ten countries in Asia and Africa. Two infections were fatal.

Infection through bird contact

No clusters of human infections with influenza A (H9N2) or documented cases of human-to-human transmission have been identified to date. Direct contact with infected birds or contaminated environments is considered the most likely source of human infection with avian influenza viruses.

Human cases of another, more aggressive strain - H5N1 - have been detected in England, Spain and Turkey as well as in Asia and Africa in recent years, albeit very rarely. In total, around a thousand infections with H5N1 have been recorded worldwide since the early 2000s, with a high mortality rate.

Virus infection generally occurs through direct contact with infected poultry or with contaminated environments or materials. The virus mainly affects birds, but has also been found in several mammals.