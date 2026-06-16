Smoke rises after the crash of a B-52 bomber in Southern California. (June 15, 2026) Image: Debbie Reyes Katz via AP

Much remains unclear following the crash of a massive U.S. Air Force bomber in California. All eight crew members died in the incident.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you All eight crew members were killed when a B-52 bomber crashed in the US.

The accident occurred shortly after the long-range bomber took off.

At this time, the Air Force has no indication of what caused the crash.

B-52s have formed the backbone of the U.S. bomber fleet for more than 60 years. They serve as a nuclear deterrent, but have also been deployed repeatedly in the Iran War in recent years. Show more

All eight crew members were killed when a B-52 bomber crashed in the U.S. The accident occurred shortly after the long-range bomber took off, according to Edwards Air Force Base in California. Rescue crews were on the scene immediately.

“This is a terrible tragedy in which we have lost eight great Americans,” said Colonel James Hayes at a press conference. The victims’ families are currently being notified. Only after that will he be able to provide further details about those killed. According to aircraft manufacturer Boeing, two of the victims were employees of the U.S. company.

This image is from a video provided by the television station KABC and shows emergency responders at the scene of a plane crash near Edwards Air Force Base in California. Image: Keystone/KABC/AP

According to Hayes, a new radar system was to be tested during the flight late Monday morning (local time). The aircraft reportedly took off, crashed immediately afterward, and burst into flames. “At this time, we have no indication of what caused this,” Hayes said. A commission will investigate the case. Afterward, a decision will be made regarding what information may be released to the public.

Airport serves as a test site

The Boeing B-52 aircraft are long-range bombers of the U.S. Air Force, also known as “Stratofortresses” (roughly translated as “fortress in the stratosphere”). Normally, they have five crew members on board. They can drop both conventional explosives and nuclear bombs.

Edwards Air Force Base is located a good 100 kilometers north of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert. Among other things, it serves as a testing ground for the military. In the past, the U.S. has tested stealth drones and jets capable of six times the speed of sound from there.

California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed his sympathy to the victims, families, and staff. He said he was “grateful to all first responders and rescue workers currently on the scene.”

My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the entire Edwards Air Force Base community impacted by this tragic incident.



Grateful to the first responders and emergency crew currently on the ground. https://t.co/nZ37GRSjZx — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 16, 2026

B-52 bombers deployed in the Iran War

For more than 60 years, the B-52s have formed the backbone of the U.S. bomber fleet. They serve as a nuclear deterrent, but have also been deployed repeatedly in the Iran War in recent years. One reason for this is that they can also drop particularly heavy, bunker-busting bombs.

As far back as 2016, a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber crashed on the Pacific island of Guam. The aircraft aborted takeoff at high speed, veered off the runway, and burst into flames. Of the seven people on board, one sustained minor injuries.

An accident in 1966 had far more devastating consequences when a B-52 bomber collided with a tanker aircraft in Spain. Both aircraft crashed near the town of Palomares. The nuclear bombs on board the B-52—with many times the explosive power of the Hiroshima bomb—did not detonate. However, two of them burst open upon impact with the ground, releasing radioactive plutonium. Seven of the eleven crew members from both aircraft were killed.