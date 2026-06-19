Baby's Body Found During Search for Missing Boy – Gallery The police had been searching for hours. Image: dpa Major search operation in Renningen (Germany). Image: dpa The baby had been missing since midnight. Image: dpa Baby's Body Found During Search for Missing Boy – Gallery The police had been searching for hours. Image: dpa Major search operation in Renningen (Germany). Image: dpa The baby had been missing since midnight. Image: dpa

A baby disappears without a trace, then a body is found nearby. The police have a suspect as to who the dead infant might be.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you While searching for a missing infant, investigators discovered a baby’s body near Renningen.

Police are currently investigating whether the body is that of the three-month-old boy who has been missing since Thursday evening.

The circumstances of the death are still unclear and are the subject of an ongoing investigation. Show more

While searching for a missing infant in Renningen near Stuttgart (Germany), investigators found the body of a baby. “This could be the missing boy,” the police said. The body was found between Renningen and the district of Malmsheim and is now being identified.

The spokesperson did not provide any further details on how the infant was found. Nor was any information given regarding the circumstances of his death. This is the subject of an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ludwigsburg Police Headquarters, the police officer said.

Boy Had Been Missing Since Shortly Before Midnight

According to the police, the three-month-old boy had been missing since shortly before midnight on Thursday. Initially, there were no concrete leads regarding the child’s whereabouts or any suspicions.

According to police, the child was last seen in a stroller and was unsupervised. They did not specify where the stroller was believed to have been, but noted that it was not missing. The parents had filed the missing person report.

Large-scale search

In the search for the infant, the police deployed 50 officers, 40 search dogs from the German Red Cross, helicopters, and drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras, as well as cadaver dogs.

Emergency response teams, including the German Red Cross (DRK), also gathered in the morning at a parking lot near a grocery store to assist. The riot police were also on the scene.

The town of Renningen, with a population of about 18,000, is located west of Stuttgart and is about 25 kilometers from the state capital.