A seven-month-old Palestinian baby has died after an Israeli soldier shot at a vehicle in the West Bank. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah announced that soldiers had opened fire on a vehicle south of Hebron. The baby later died in hospital as a result of his serious injuries. The parents were reportedly moderately injured.

ARCHIVE - The separation wall next to the Arab neighborhood of Al-Eizariya, near which the Israeli government says housing units are to be built as part of the E1 settlement development project. Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/dpa

According to an Israeli army spokeswoman, soldiers had the impression that a vehicle was speeding towards them during their deployment. A soldier then fired several shots. Three Palestinians were injured and received medical treatment. According to initial investigations, the Palestinians were uninvolved civilians. The circumstances of the incident were being investigated. The army stated that it deeply regretted any harm caused to uninvolved persons.