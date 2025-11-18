The two babies were discovered last weekend. (symbolic picture) dpa

Quiet cries from the toilet cistern: A baby barely survives in Bangkok. The police are now looking for the mother. Shortly before, another newborn is discovered dead - in a garbage bin.

Shocking discovery in Thailand: a newborn baby has been found in a toilet cistern in a run-down apartment block in Bangkok. A maintenance worker heard soft cries coming from the pipes last weekend as he was carrying out inspections on the sewage system, local media reported, citing the authorities.

Rescue workers rescued the baby and took her to hospital. Doctors there found that the girl was hypothermic and showed signs of dehydration, wrote the Chiang Rai Times newspaper. According to the investigators, the umbilical cord was still present and had only been roughly cut - an indication that the birth had taken place without medical assistance.

Search for the mother

The infant weighed about 2.5 kilograms, according to the report. His skin was bluish in colour due to the cold water, but his vital signs stabilized after immediate medical treatment. The child is still in intensive care but, according to the doctors, has a good chance of surviving.

Meanwhile, the police are trying to find the mother, wrote the Bangkok Post newspaper. Child protection authorities have now taken over legal guardianship.

Another gruesome find

Just a few hours earlier, police had discovered a newborn boy dead in a garbage container in another district of Bangkok. Next to the lifeless body was a medicine bag and a sanitary napkin. Investigators are now analyzing surveillance cameras to identify the person responsible.