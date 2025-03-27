The man was not actually allowed to approach the house. imago images/photothek

A babysitter in Kansas discovered a man under a child's bed. The police were later able to arrest him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A babysitter in Kansas, USA, discovered a man under a child's bed when she went looking for a "monster".

The 27-year-old man, who had an abuse order against him, initially fled but was later arrested by police.

He now has to stand trial for several serious offenses. Show more

"I can't sleep because there's a monster hiding under my bed": We've probably all heard and said this sentence before. So far, there has been no "monster" under the bed. This was also the assumption of a babysitter who was looking after several children in the US state of Kansas.

When she looked under a child's bed for a "monster", there was no "monster" there, but there was a man. The man was hiding there, according to local radio station KSN.

The incident led to a brief altercation in which the babysitter and a child fell to the ground while the man fled. The man, who is the subject of an abuse order, was initially able to flee but was later caught by the police.

The 27-year-old, who had previously lived in the house, was not allowed to approach the building due to an abuse order. The police searched for him all night and were finally able to arrest him in the early hours of the morning. He had approached the house again and fled on foot when he saw the officers.

He now faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, burglary, assault, child endangerment, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of the abuse order. Bail was set at 500,000 dollars.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.