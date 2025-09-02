Kiev is continuing its strategic attacks on Russian refineries and pumping stations - and is using its new Flamingo cruise missile for the first time. The picture on the front is mixed.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ukraine continues its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Fuel shortages in the occupied territories and collapsing corporate profits are the result.

Now there has been the first attack with the new Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile: an FSB facility in Crimea was the target.

In the south of the front, Moscow is achieving mixed results.

The situation on the eastern front: pressure on the key city of Lyman.

Kiev makes up lost ground near Kupjansk. Show more

Ukraine continues its strategic attacks on Russia's energy sector. Targets that had already been targeted in August are being attacked.

The reason: Moscow can sometimes repair the damage quickly. Only repeated attacks can therefore really cause problems for Vladimir Putin. Consequently, in recent days Kiev has once again attacked refineries in Krasnodar in the region of the same name and ...

Ukraine once again imposed sanctions on Russia's oil refineries.



Ukraine struck the Krasnodar refinery, which accounts for 1.1% of Russia's total oil production, the Syzran refinery, which accounts for 3%, and the Aleksinsky chemical plant with drones. 1/ pic.twitter.com/A6L2PPh2Ol — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) August 31, 2025

... in Sysran in the Samara oblast.

/5. 🎥Additional footage of fire on the territory of Syzran oil refinery pic.twitter.com/8XB8Xv72xM — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 30, 2025

In Bryansk Oblast, another pumping station responsible for the flow of oil through the Druzhba pipeline blew up.

💥 Russia: Ukraine destroyed a diesel pumping station in Bryansk region that supplied the Russian military in occupied Ukraine using the main Druzhba oil pipeline network.

Annual pumping capacity of 10.5 million tons.

This could have a significant impact. pic.twitter.com/lMTGK3MCHv — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) August 29, 2025

This Ukrainian action could have far-reaching consequences if the enemy is not given a chance to restore the facilities. However, Moscow need not fear that the Russian army will run out of diesel: The refinery capacities here are simply too large.

Fuel shortage and collapsing profits

Kiev's aim is to reduce the income of the oil giants, whose profits are being siphoned off by the Kremlin for the war. The corresponding sales have apparently collapsed this year: Between 50 and 68 percent less is available to the corporations.

Bloomberg reports Russian oil majors saw sharp profit drops in H1 2025 due to low crude prices, EU/US sanctions, and a stronger ruble. Rosneft’s income fell 68%; Lukoil, Gazprom Neft, and Tatneft posted 50–62% declines. Sanctions expanded discounts on Russian oil, further… pic.twitter.com/nQM4h69juM — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) August 30, 2025

Although Russia's oil exports have risen slightly, this is apparently due to the decline in refinery capacities. Gasoline is becoming scarce on the periphery and in the occupied Ukrainian territories. The production of kerosene for the air force has also suffered as a result of the attacks.

Against this backdrop, Kiev introduces a weapon that has the potential to change the war: The FP-5 Flamingo has been officially deployed for the first time.

First Flamingo deployment in Crimea

According to the military, the new Ukrainian cruise missiles celebrated their premiere on the battlefield on August 30. A Telegram video shows three missiles ascending to an unknown location - see video at the top.

The target of the trio is said to have been a facility of Putin's domestic intelligence service FSB in Crimea. A barracks and six hovercrafts are said to have been hit near the town of Armjansk.

With the Druzhba pipeline been constantly under attack and practically dead in the water, let us look over to the other big pipelines: Northern Lights / Yamal-Europe, as well its connected side links such the one leading to Vyborg and Ust-Luga.



Those pipelines a natural gas… pic.twitter.com/s9d5nWk8Bj — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) August 30, 2025

The Flamingo is said to have a range of 300 kilometers and can carry a ton of explosives. It is unimaginable what the cruise missile could do in the vast expanses of Russia if refineries and pumping stations were to be targeted there.

South and south-east: setback and success for Putin

What is the situation on the front line? First, a look to the south in the Zaporizhzhya oblast: there, the Russian army has done something near the village of Mala Tokmachka that has rarely been done recently: an attack with vehicles.

The 118th brigade is crushing a large mechanized assault on Mala Tokmachka. The russians are eating shit is double portions. pic.twitter.com/6PspKpPYki — Rocke Fella - NAFO Raccoon (@NAFORaccoon) August 31, 2025

However, without success: two T-72s, two BMP-1s and two BMP-3s were taken out of service by the 118th Mechanized Brigade. The Ukrainian president had recently warned that Russia was gathering troops in the south of the font for a major attack.

The area around Komyshuwacha (X) on August 15. DeepStateMap

We drive the front line 65 kilometers further to the northeast, where the Russian army can celebrate successes near Komyshuwacha - also in the Zaporizhzhya oblast.

The area around Komyshuwacha (X) on August 31. DeepState Map

East: Pressure on the key city of Lyman

On the eastern front, the situation near Pokrovsk remains unchanged. 90 kilometers to the northeast, the pressure on a Ukrainian city is also increasing: Lyman in the Donetsk Oblast is caught in the crossfire. The picture shows why:

YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

From Jampolivka and Torske (1), the Russian army is trying to advance westwards towards Lyman (2). If they were to take the town, the Kremlin would have several options: The soldiers could advance around 28 kilometers to the Oskil River (3) in order to shoot the Ukrainians on the eastern bank.

Soldiers from the Tank Battalion of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces eliminated Russian occupiers who were attempting to reach Ukrainian positions in the village of Torske, Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine.



Source: ombr_63

#Ukraine️… pic.twitter.com/s1z9Erlp0A — Ulfh3dnar (@Ulfh3dnar_) August 14, 2025

An encirclement would also be possible at Siversk (4), 20 kilometers southeast of Lyman. Moscow's main objective, however, is the conquest of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk (5), which are, however, heavily fortified. A plain begins behind the two cities, which is difficult to defend.

Ukrainian Air Force F-16AM Fighting Falcon on a combat air patrol, armed with a pair of AIM-120C AMRAAMs and AIM-9L/M Sidewinder air-to-air missiles. pic.twitter.com/7022rXAxod — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 31, 2025

But the defensive line holds: Although the Russians have approached Torske through a forest in the south, Moscow's forces are also vulnerable on the flank. Ukrainian drones are making life difficult for the Russian artillery - and if anyone does get through, Ukrainian tanks take over and drive them out again.

The situation near Torske according to Reporting from Ukraine. Reporting from Ukraine

The Ukrainian army was also able to push back the enemy 80 kilometers further north near Kupjansk (V): There, the Russians had advanced west of the city, but have now been partially driven back across the river.