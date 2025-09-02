  1. Residential Customers
New missiles hit Crimean targets Back and forth on the front line, but now Kiev is letting Flamingos fly

Philipp Dahm

2.9.2025

Kiev is continuing its strategic attacks on Russian refineries and pumping stations - and is using its new Flamingo cruise missile for the first time. The picture on the front is mixed.

02.09.2025, 04:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Ukraine continues its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.
  • Fuel shortages in the occupied territories and collapsing corporate profits are the result.
  • Now there has been the first attack with the new Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile: an FSB facility in Crimea was the target.
  • In the south of the front, Moscow is achieving mixed results.
  • The situation on the eastern front: pressure on the key city of Lyman.
  • Kiev makes up lost ground near Kupjansk.
Show more

Ukraine continues its strategic attacks on Russia's energy sector. Targets that had already been targeted in August are being attacked.

The reason: Moscow can sometimes repair the damage quickly. Only repeated attacks can therefore really cause problems for Vladimir Putin. Consequently, in recent days Kiev has once again attacked refineries in Krasnodar in the region of the same name and ...

... in Sysran in the Samara oblast.

In Bryansk Oblast, another pumping station responsible for the flow of oil through the Druzhba pipeline blew up.

This Ukrainian action could have far-reaching consequences if the enemy is not given a chance to restore the facilities. However, Moscow need not fear that the Russian army will run out of diesel: The refinery capacities here are simply too large.

Fuel shortage and collapsing profits

Kiev's aim is to reduce the income of the oil giants, whose profits are being siphoned off by the Kremlin for the war. The corresponding sales have apparently collapsed this year: Between 50 and 68 percent less is available to the corporations.

Although Russia's oil exports have risen slightly, this is apparently due to the decline in refinery capacities. Gasoline is becoming scarce on the periphery and in the occupied Ukrainian territories. The production of kerosene for the air force has also suffered as a result of the attacks.

Against this backdrop, Kiev introduces a weapon that has the potential to change the war: The FP-5 Flamingo has been officially deployed for the first time.

First Flamingo deployment in Crimea

According to the military, the new Ukrainian cruise missiles celebrated their premiere on the battlefield on August 30. A Telegram video shows three missiles ascending to an unknown location - see video at the top.

The target of the trio is said to have been a facility of Putin's domestic intelligence service FSB in Crimea. A barracks and six hovercrafts are said to have been hit near the town of Armjansk.

The Flamingo is said to have a range of 300 kilometers and can carry a ton of explosives. It is unimaginable what the cruise missile could do in the vast expanses of Russia if refineries and pumping stations were to be targeted there.

South and south-east: setback and success for Putin

What is the situation on the front line? First, a look to the south in the Zaporizhzhya oblast: there, the Russian army has done something near the village of Mala Tokmachka that has rarely been done recently: an attack with vehicles.

However, without success: two T-72s, two BMP-1s and two BMP-3s were taken out of service by the 118th Mechanized Brigade. The Ukrainian president had recently warned that Russia was gathering troops in the south of the font for a major attack.

The area around Komyshuwacha (X) on August 15.
The area around Komyshuwacha (X) on August 15.
DeepStateMap

We drive the front line 65 kilometers further to the northeast, where the Russian army can celebrate successes near Komyshuwacha - also in the Zaporizhzhya oblast.

The area around Komyshuwacha (X) on August 31.
The area around Komyshuwacha (X) on August 31.
DeepState Map

East: Pressure on the key city of Lyman

On the eastern front, the situation near Pokrovsk remains unchanged. 90 kilometers to the northeast, the pressure on a Ukrainian city is also increasing: Lyman in the Donetsk Oblast is caught in the crossfire. The picture shows why:

YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

From Jampolivka and Torske (1), the Russian army is trying to advance westwards towards Lyman (2). If they were to take the town, the Kremlin would have several options: The soldiers could advance around 28 kilometers to the Oskil River (3) in order to shoot the Ukrainians on the eastern bank.

An encirclement would also be possible at Siversk (4), 20 kilometers southeast of Lyman. Moscow's main objective, however, is the conquest of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk (5), which are, however, heavily fortified. A plain begins behind the two cities, which is difficult to defend.

But the defensive line holds: Although the Russians have approached Torske through a forest in the south, Moscow's forces are also vulnerable on the flank. Ukrainian drones are making life difficult for the Russian artillery - and if anyone does get through, Ukrainian tanks take over and drive them out again.

The situation near Torske according to Reporting from Ukraine.
The situation near Torske according to Reporting from Ukraine.
Reporting from Ukraine

The Ukrainian army was also able to push back the enemy 80 kilometers further north near Kupjansk (V): There, the Russians had advanced west of the city, but have now been partially driven back across the river.

The recaptured area near Kupyansk (in blue).
The recaptured area near Kupyansk (in blue).
DeepStateMap

