A young backpacker from Lower Saxony, who had been hiking in Tenerife since summer 2022, has now been confirmed dead. (symbolic image) Bild: dpa

A young man from Lower Saxony who had been hiking on the Canary Islands has been missing since the summer of 2022. It has now been confirmed that the then 23-year-old man died in an accident on Tenerife.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 23-year-old man from Germany had been missing on the Canary Islands since summer 2022.

The ZDF program "Aktenzeichen XY... unsolved" had taken up the missing persons case in September 2022.

In 2025, a body was discovered in a ravine on Tenerife. DNA testing has now confirmed the death of the missing German. Show more

More than three years after the disappearance of a young man from Lower Saxony on the Canary Islands, his death has now been confirmed. As the family's lawyer confirmed on request, the Spanish authorities informed the Nienburg/Schaumburg police station that the body of the missing man had been found in a ravine on the island of Tenerife by a hunter. The local newspaper "Die Harke" had previously reported this, citing an Instagram post by the family.

The uncertainty had cost the family a lot of strength, the newspaper quoted from the Instagram post. "Now we have certainty and can begin to say goodbye." The family would like to thank everyone who helped in the search for the missing man or stood by the family. The family asked that people refrain from making inquiries.

Body found a year ago

The then 23-year-old man had been missing since August 4, 2022. He had traveled to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria for a backpacking vacation when contact with him broke off. Analysis of his phone data revealed that he was on the east coast of the neighboring island of Tenerife. The ZDF program "Aktenzeichen XY... unsolved" had taken up the missing person case in September 2022.

According to the Spanish authorities, the body was found on February 5, 2025. It was then clearly identified through DNA testing, according to the law firm's statement. The body had traces of fire. As there had been severe forest fires in the area in August 2023, it was assumed that the deceased had already been lying there at that time.

Investigation revealed fall injuries

It is currently assumed that the young man fell in the rough terrain shortly after the last contact with his relatives and died as a result, it said. A forensic post-mortem examination had revealed an injury pattern consistent with a fall. According to the Spanish authorities, there were no indications of any other cause.