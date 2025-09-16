New details are coming to light in the Charlie Kirk murder case. The 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson is said to have admitted his responsibility in a Discord chat - just hours before he turned himself in to the authorities.
As the Washington Post reports, he opened the chat with the words: "Hey guys, I've got some bad news for you. It was me at UVU yesterday. I'm sorry for all of this." The abbreviation UVU stands for the university where Robinson is said to have killed Charlie Kirk.
A short time later, he wrote another message announcing his impending arrest: "I will be turning myself in over a sheriff friend in a few minutes. Thanks for all the good times and laughter, you've all been so great. Thank you for everything."
Two people familiar with the matter confirmed the authenticity of the messages to the newspaper, and screenshots are also available.
According to the report, Robinson thanked his chat partners several times. He said he appreciated the "good times and laughs" and described the group as "amazing". He also prefaced his confession with the words "I have bad news".
US judiciary examines messages
Joking or contradictory statements also circulated in the chats. For example, the suspect claimed that a "double" wanted to frame him for the crime. In another chat, he wrote that he was actually Charlie Kirk and wanted to leave politics and build a new life in Kansas. He also talked about alleged inscriptions on his ammunition. This information has not yet been officially confirmed.
The US judiciary is now examining which of these messages will be admitted as evidence in the trial. For the victim's family and his supporters, they are further evidence that the man was the perpetrator.