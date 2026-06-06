The Gulf state of Bahrain has strongly condemned the renewed Iranian attacks on its territory and Kuwait. It is a "blatant" violation of the sovereignty of both countries, the state agency BNA reported, citing the Bahraini Foreign Ministry.

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Iran must stop its "unjustified" attacks, it added. Bahrain would not compromise on the protection of its sovereignty, security and population.

Attacks despite ceasefire in place

During the night, there was a new escalation between the USA and Iran despite the ceasefire in force in the Gulf region. A missile alert was triggered in Bahrain and Kuwait in the early morning. In the morning, air traffic in Kuwait was resumed after a temporary closure of airspace, reported the state agency Kuna, citing the Civil Aviation Authority.

According to the US military, six ballistic missiles fired by Iran at the US allied Gulf states were intercepted. Previously, US forces had intercepted four Iranian drones in the Strait of Hormuz area and then attacked radar positions in Iran on the island of Qeshm and in the town of Goruk.

Iran names US bases as target

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards - the Islamic Republic's elite military force - stated that they had attacked the enemy's bases in the region in return. The US military rejected Iranian claims that the headquarters of the US Navy in the Middle East had been damaged in Bahrain. The claims of both warring parties could not initially be independently verified.

Iran had previously fired several missiles at Kuwait, Bahrain and other states in the Persian Gulf. The US military maintains bases there that are only a few hundred kilometers away from Iran as the crow flies.