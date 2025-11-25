Bailiff killed in Saarland - Gallery The police are securing evidence. Image: dpa The police investigate the crime scene. Image: dpa Bailiff killed in Saarland - Gallery The police are securing evidence. Image: dpa The police investigate the crime scene. Image: dpa

The violent death of a bailiff has shaken Saarland. The background is still completely unclear.

This was announced by the Ministry of Justice in the state capital of Saarbrücken. The background to the crime was not initially disclosed. The man was 58 years old. Bailiffs are comparable to seizure officers in Switzerland.

"Investigations are currently underway to clarify what happened," said a spokesperson for the ministry. Further information should be announced on Wednesday. The Saarbrücken public prosecutor's office was also initially unable to provide any information.

What we know Victim: The man killed is 58 years old and a bailiff.

Context: According to the Ministry of Justice, the man was killed "in the course of his duties".

Location: The crime took place in the Bexbach district of Oberbexbach (Saarpfalz district). Show more

Deeply shocked by the terrible news

The crime has caused great shock in Saarland. Saarland Minister-President Anke Rehlinger (SPD) said: "As far as the circumstances of the crime are concerned, everything necessary will be done to clarify this very thoroughly and quickly. Further information will be provided to you in due course." Rehlinger was deeply saddened by "this terrible news".

"The life of this highly esteemed colleague was taken in the service of our constitutional state," said Petra Berg (SPD), Saarland Minister of Justice. "We are deeply saddened by this terrible attack on a person who served justice on a daily basis."

What we do not know Perpetrator: It is not known who killed the man. There is also no information as to whether the investigators already have any information on this and whether a person is being searched for.

Background: There is no information yet on the background to the crime or possible motives. It is not known why the bailiff was on site.

Course of events: The course of the crime and possible murder weapons are not known. The police are investigating. Show more

The news about the employee of the Saarland judiciary has left everyone in grief and bewilderment. Rehlinger said that her thoughts were now "first and foremost with her wife, family, friends, relatives and colleagues".