An evening in Naples, the temperatures are still high: suddenly a balcony collapses in a social housing estate. There are fatalities.

Two people were killed and more than a dozen injured when a balcony collapsed in a suburb of the Italian city of Naples. The concrete and iron parts killed a 29-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who lived in the social housing estate, according to the fire department.

Several children are among the at least 13 injured. Two of them, aged two and four, are in mortal danger. Many scenes from the mafia TV series "Gomorrah" were filmed in the suburb of Scampia a few years ago.

Panic-stricken scenes

The accident occurred late on Monday evening shortly before 11 pm. According to the emergency services, a balcony on the fourth floor of the building collapsed, taking two other balconies with it.

Due to the high temperatures, which were still high in the evening, many residents stayed outside. There were panic-like scenes in the building.

According to the emergency services, several injured people are in a critical condition. At least seven children between the ages of two and eight are among the injured.

Suburb with a lot of crime

It is still unclear why the balcony could no longer withstand the load. More than 800 residents had to leave their homes as a precaution and spend the next few hours outside.

The suburb of Scampia is considered a stronghold of mafia families. Gang crime and drug dealing are widespread. Many of the buildings there were built in the 1960s and 1970s. According to Italian media reports, the house in which the accident occurred dates back to 1975.

