Kelingking Beach in Bali with the famous "T-Rex Cliff". IMAGO/blickwinkel

A planned glass lift on Kelingking Beach in Bali is causing protests. Following criticism from locals and tourists, the authorities have halted construction.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The authorities have halted the construction of a 182-metre-high glass lift on the cliffs of Kelingking Beach in Bali following massive criticism.

Locals and tourists fear that the project will destroy the natural landscape and accelerate erosion.

Many are now calling for the old steps to the beach to be repaired instead of the prestige project. Show more

A spectacular construction project was to be built on the world-famous cliff of Kelingking Beach on Bali, whose striking shape has earned it the nickname "T-Rex Cliff": A 182-metre-high glass lift was planned to save visitors the arduous descent to the beach. However, the authorities have halted the work for the time being - construction is on hold.

The stop was triggered by massive opposition from locals and tourists. Photos showing concrete shafts being cut into the rock went viral on social media. The images triggered a storm of indignation.

The lift, built by the Chinese company China Kaishi Group, was intended to shorten the walk to the beach to just a few minutes. However, many fear that the project could destroy the natural beauty of the rock formation and accelerate erosion. The authorities also found that essential building permits were missing.

Jujur Jadi jeleek banget, jadi teringat ada bule yang bilang dia ke bali atau wisata alam Indonesia bukan untuk menikmati hotel bintang 5 atau fasilitas mewah apapun itu, tapi menikmati murni keindahan alam



Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Bali pic.twitter.com/jclM7WSCw6 — pendakilawas (@pendakilawas) October 27, 2025

"It's a disgrace"

"It's a shame that the beautiful view of Kelingking Beach has been destroyed by the elevator project," a local resident told the Bali Sun newspaper."Tourists come to Nusa Penida to enjoy the beautiful panorama, not the elevators."

Many are also critical on social media. "This is stupid. Tourists come to Bali to enjoy nature because their own countries are already full of high-rise buildings. This only makes it worse," wrote one user.

Balinese Senator Niluh Djelantik, who has long criticized the project, explained: "Long before this elevator was built, we had already expressed our opposition. The risks are too great." She wrote on Facebook: "Enjoy the beauty of Bali wisely: don't create access points that seem to lead tourists to disaster" - one day before the authorities announced the suspension.

Stairs should rather be renovated

It is currently unclear how long the construction freeze will last. In the meantime, more and more people are calling for the existing stairs that make the steep descent to the beach possible to be renovated instead. The planned glass lift would have cost around twelve million US dollars, which critics describe as a purely prestige investment.

The descent currently takes around 45 to 60 minutes along a steep, sometimes slippery path; the ascent can take up to two hours.

The authorities warn that easy access could also create new dangers. Despite signs, tourists repeatedly venture into the sea, even though the currents there are life-threatening. Injuries and deaths occur time and again.

