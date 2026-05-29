ARCHIVE - The Presidents of the Baltic States (l-r) Gitanas Nauseda (Lithuania) Edgars Rinkevics (Latvia) and Alar Karis (Estonia) take part in a joint press conference at the Latvian National Library. (to dpa: "Baltic states condemn drone strike in Romania") Photo: Alexander Welscher/dpa Keystone

Following the impact of a Russian drone in a residential building in Galati, Romania, international criticism of Moscow is growing. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania speak of a serious violation of Romania's sovereignty and hold Russia responsible for the incident.

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Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have condemned the impact of a Russian drone on a residential building in Galati, eastern Romania. "Russia's escalation of its brutal war is unacceptable," wrote Estonian President Alar Karis on Platform X. His Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda spoke of a "blatant violation of Romania's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the basic principles of international law." Russia bears full responsibility for this

Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics emphasized that his country stands in full solidarity with Romania and is prepared to support appropriate measures to prevent such incidents. The impact of the drone in Galati caused a fire on the tenth floor of the apartment block and injured two people.

In the course of the war in Ukraine, there have also recently been several incidents involving drones in the Baltic states bordering Russia. This has also led to tensions with Moscow.