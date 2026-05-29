  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Russian drone hits NATO country Baltic states condemn drone strike in Romania

SDA

29.5.2026 - 13:30

ARCHIVE - The Presidents of the Baltic States (l-r) Gitanas Nauseda (Lithuania) Edgars Rinkevics (Latvia) and Alar Karis (Estonia) take part in a joint press conference at the Latvian National Library. (to dpa: "Baltic states condemn drone strike in Romania") Photo: Alexander Welscher/dpa
ARCHIVE - The Presidents of the Baltic States (l-r) Gitanas Nauseda (Lithuania) Edgars Rinkevics (Latvia) and Alar Karis (Estonia) take part in a joint press conference at the Latvian National Library. (to dpa: "Baltic states condemn drone strike in Romania") Photo: Alexander Welscher/dpa
Keystone

Following the impact of a Russian drone in a residential building in Galati, Romania, international criticism of Moscow is growing. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania speak of a serious violation of Romania's sovereignty and hold Russia responsible for the incident.

Keystone-SDA

29.05.2026, 13:30

29.05.2026, 13:59

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have condemned the impact of a Russian drone on a residential building in Galati, eastern Romania. "Russia's escalation of its brutal war is unacceptable," wrote Estonian President Alar Karis on Platform X. His Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda spoke of a "blatant violation of Romania's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the basic principles of international law." Russia bears full responsibility for this

Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics emphasized that his country stands in full solidarity with Romania and is prepared to support appropriate measures to prevent such incidents. The impact of the drone in Galati caused a fire on the tenth floor of the apartment block and injured two people.

In the course of the war in Ukraine, there have also recently been several incidents involving drones in the Baltic states bordering Russia. This has also led to tensions with Moscow.

More from the department

Politics. Iran: Winning concessions through missiles, not talks

PoliticsIran: Winning concessions through missiles, not talks

USA under Donald Trump. Trump's war record: 7 countries attacked, 8 militarily threatened

USA under Donald TrumpTrump's war record: 7 countries attacked, 8 militarily threatened

Extremes in France. 53 degrees measured in classroom - pupils faint and vomit

Extremes in France53 degrees measured in classroom - pupils faint and vomit