The review of the ban on new combustion engines, which will apply from 2035, was not actually planned until next year. Now the EU Commission is bringing forward the analysis - partly due to pressure from the car industry.

According to information from the Commission, the European Union wants to review the ban on combustion engines in new cars from 2035 earlier than previously planned. "The review provided for by law will be carried out as soon as possible," said a spokesperson for Industry Commissioner Stéphane Séjourné on Friday following a meeting between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and representatives of the automotive industry in Brussels. A review was previously planned for next year.

According to the Commission, this review would now be carried out before the end of the current year. In view of the current difficulties in the sector, the industry had pushed for an accelerated timetable. Car manufacturers and suppliers are hoping for a relaxation of the requirements.

After the meeting on Friday morning, von der Leyen told the online service X that she had "heard the industry's concerns". In view of the "technological change in the mobility sector and the geopolitical upheavals", there can be no "business as usual". "We will combine decarbonization and technological openness."