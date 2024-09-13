12.36 pm

Heavy rain and severe flooding have claimed the first lives in the south-eastern European EU country of Romania. At least four people died in the floods in Galati County in the eastern region of Moldova, as the news agency Mediafax reported, citing civil protection authorities.

The victims were mainly elderly people, including two women aged 96 and 86. A further 90 people were evacuated, wrote the news portal "digi24.ro".

The water masses reached a height of up to 1.7 meters in the affected villages, the reports continued. People had climbed onto the roofs of houses to avoid being swept away by the floods. 200 firefighters were deployed and an army helicopter had set course for the disaster area. Rescue workers assume that many elderly people, whose freedom of movement is restricted, are still trapped in their homes in the flooded areas.

Heavy rain also caused flooded streets and cellars in other parts of Romania. The storm was caused by Cyclone "Boris", which had raged over the Adriatic just two days ago and caused flooding in Croatia in particular.