Andriy Yermak has resigned. Denes Erdos/AP/dpa

There is a political tremor in Kiev: Andrij Jermak, President Volodymyr Selenskyj's closest confidant and head of the presidential office, has surprisingly announced his resignation - just hours after anti-corruption authorities searched his private apartment.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office and Zelensky's most important political architect, has resigned - immediately after a house search by NABU and SAPO.

Jermak most recently led the Ukrainian delegation at the crucial talks with the USA on the US President's new peace package.

The resignation comes at a critical time: further rounds of negotiations with Washington and Moscow are due to take place in a few days' time. Show more

The Ukrainian head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, is resigning with immediate effect. This was announced by Volodymyr Zelenskyi's office on Friday - just a few hours after the country's anti-corruption authorities searched his home.

In his evening video message, Zelensky explained that he wanted to dispel "any questions about the integrity" of Ukraine ahead of the upcoming negotiations. This is why the presidential office is being reorganized. Jermak, who has been Zelensky's closest confidant for years and is effectively the second most powerful man in the state, has submitted his resignation in writing.

Jermak previously confirmed the ongoing searches on Telegram. He wrote that he was cooperating fully with the investigators. The anti-corruption authority NABU and the special public prosecutor's office SAPO gained access to his home - the specific suspicions have not yet been made public. The move comes two weeks after a large-scale investigation into alleged kickback payments in the Ukrainian energy sector, which has already brought down several ministers.

Resignation comes at an unfavorable time for Ukraine

Jermak stated on Telegram that he was cooperating fully: "The investigators have unrestricted access to all rooms and my lawyers are accompanying the search." A statement on his resignation is still pending.

The resignation comes at an extremely unfavorable moment. Ukraine is in the middle of complex talks with the USA about a new peace proposal from US President Donald Trump. The original version of the American plans had caused considerable unrest in Kiev and Europe because it could give Moscow de facto control over occupied territories.

Successor still unclear

Jermak led the Ukrainian delegation at the most recent negotiations in Geneva - and achieved a weakening of key US demands.

It is now unclear who will take over his role in the short term. Ukrainian representatives are due to meet with American negotiators again this weekend. A visit by a US delegation to Moscow is also imminent.

Corruption is still considered one of Ukraine's biggest domestic challenges. International partners such as the EU, the G7 and the UN have praised some of Kiev's latest reform steps - but at the same time have repeatedly warned that even high-ranking officials must not be allowed to remain outside the rule of law.