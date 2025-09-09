The new Banksy painting is to disappear again soon Instagram / Banksy

The mysterious street artist Banksy has struck again. A new work has appeared in the middle of London - a connection to vociferous protests is very likely.

Banksy has left a new work on the Queen's Building in London, right next to the Justice Center

The graffiti shows a judge hitting a protester with a bloody sign

Due to monument protection, the work was quickly covered up and guarded by security guards Show more

A new work by British artist Banksy has caused a stir in the middle of London. The graffiti, which shows a judge in a threatening pose above a demonstrator, suddenly appeared on Monday at the Queen's Building, a building of the Justice Center - where strict security measures are actually in place. The mysterious artist posted the work on his Instagram profile.

However, the art, which was created shortly after mass protests against the British ban on a radical pro-Palestinian group, will not be on display for long. It is "a listed building", a spokesperson for the responsible authority told the PA news agency, and they are obliged to preserve its original character.

Well 1 hour after the new banksy was revealed that was mocking the courts for censoring people, the courts censored it by covering it up...



Proving his point... pic.twitter.com/aGRZR4GTBx — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) September 8, 2025

The graffiti was covered by barriers and guarded by security guards relatively soon after it was discovered. Banksy, whose identity has caused speculation worldwide, captioned the images of his work on Instagram with: "Royal Courts Of Justice. London." The judge appears to be lashing out at the protester, who is holding what appears to be a bloody sign.