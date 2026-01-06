Jessica and Jacques M. ran the bar "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana. X

Following the fatal fire in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, the focus is once again shifting to the past of the owner. French media are reporting on a previous conviction of Jacques M. and a ban on his activities, although this only applies in France.

The ban at the time only applies in France; he was allowed to run businesses in Switzerland.

The Valais public prosecutor's office is investigating the owner couple for involuntary manslaughter and the presumption of innocence applies. Show more

Following the devastating fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, which claimed the lives of 40 people on New Year's Eve, the bar owner's previous history is also coming into focus. French media report on a previous conviction of Jacques M., who ran the bar together with his wife Jessica.

Just one day after the inferno , "Le Parisien" published the first indications of the man's criminal past. On Monday evening, the regional newspaper "Le Dauphiné libéré"followed up with details of a case that took place in Geneva and Savoy in the mid-2000s.

According to the report, the Geneva police informed the French authorities in Annecy in 2005 about suspected activities surrounding an erotic massage parlor in Geneva. Several French citizens are said to have recruited young women to work there. One of the accused was Jacques M.

M. is no longer allowed to run a business in France

In court, M. denied the allegations. He merely admitted that he had run the salon for three months - an activity that is basically legal in Switzerland. However, stricter rules apply in France: in 2008, the man was sentenced to twelve months in prison by the criminal court in Annecy for incitement to prostitution. At the same time, he was banned from running a business in France.

However, this ban only applies in France. In Switzerland, M. was not legally prevented from running a business. In 2015, he acquired the bar "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana and had it converted into a nightclub.

M.'s lawyer at the time, Anne Hingrez, told "Le Dauphiné libéré" that she still stands by her assessment that the case had little legal substance. There had been no complaints from the women concerned. She also referred to an agreement between Switzerland and France, according to which French nationals can only be prosecuted in France for acts committed in Switzerland if they are also punishable under Swiss law.

No conflicts since 2008

Former Zurich public prosecutor David Zollinger also shares this view in an interview with the "Tamedia" newspapers. With the abolition of the corresponding criminal offense in 1992, non-violent pimping is no longer punishable in Switzerland.

After his conviction in 2008, M. no longer seems to have come into conflict with the law. Together with his wife, he ran several restaurants in Valais, which were temporarily closed after the fire. The public prosecutor's office opened an investigation against Jacques M. and his wife on Friday evening on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, negligent bodily harm and negligently causing a conflagration.