A socialist asking for money shortly after the election? What sounds like a confirmation bias has a simple reason in the USA: anyone who wins an election must make a strict distinction between the finances of the campaign and the costs of the period afterwards.
Preparation time is not paid for
This period afterwards is called the transition. Until the inauguration on January 1, 2026, the election winner prepares for their new role. This is already a full-time job - but he is not yet paid during this phase. And he is not working alone: costs are incurred immediately for the organization, offices, staff and consulting. This is precisely why donations are needed.
Previous transitions show just how high these costs can be. Mamdani's predecessor Eric Adams raised around 1.9 million dollars in the first week after his election. In 2013, Bill de Blasio raised around 2.1 million dollars. Both received the money from just over 800 donors.
Mamdani, on the other hand, reported around 518,000 dollars in the first 30 hours after his election - from more than 7,000 individual donations.
The co-chairs include Lina Khan, a high-profile opponent of monopolistic structures and former head of the US Consumer Protection Agency, and Maria Torres-Springer, who was responsible for housing and economic policy in New York for many years.