After five years of preparation, an extreme sportsman has succeeded in jumping from Kilimanjaro. Tim Howell jumped from a height of 5450 meters and took just one minute.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tim Howell and his team spent five years preparing for the jump from Kilimanjaro.

The ascent to the summit took a whole four days, and the descent took just under a minute thanks to a wingsuit.

Tim Howell is the second base jumper to attempt the jump from Kilimanjaro. Show more

British pilot Tim Howell has completed the second ever wingsuit jump from Kilimanjaro.

The difficulty of Kilimanjaro for BASE jumpers is exactly what makes it easy for hikers: its lack of verticality. Large vertical cliffs are no problem for wingsuit pilots. A gaping void is exactly what they need for their BASE jumps in free fall.

Mount Kilimanjaro: unsuitable for base jumpers

The gentle slopes of Kilimanjaro, on the other hand, are hardly a suitable option.

However, Tim Howell's team found what they were looking for away from the tourist ascent routes: The so-called "Breach Wall", a 200-metre-high rock face, was an excellent jumping-off point.

Previously, only one person had ever succeeded in jumping from Kilimanjaro: the legendary pioneer of wingsuit flying, Valery Rozov. Since Rozov's jump ten years ago, there have been no other jumps on Africa's highest mountain.