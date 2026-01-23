A Syrian court has sentenced the ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia. The same sentence was handed down to his brother Maher and his cousin Atef Najib. Assad has been living in exile in Russia since his ouster.

Here's what it's all about Bashar al-Assad was sentenced to death for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

His brother Maher and his cousin Atef Najib were also sentenced to death.

Assad has been living in Russia since the collapse of his regime in December 2024, which is why it is unlikely that the sentence will be carried out for the time being. Summary created with

A court in Syria has sentenced former ruler Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia. The judges found him guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Assad's brother, Maher al-Assad, and his cousin, Atef Najib, were also sentenced to death. While the two Assad brothers did not appear at the trial, Najib was present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced, according to the AP news agency.

This is the first verdict handed down by a Syrian court against the long-time ruler, who was ousted in December 2024. Assad had ruled the country since 2000 and fled to Russia after the collapse of his regime.

Najib's actions helped spark the uprising

In 2011, Atef Najib headed the Political Security Service in the southern Syrian province of Daraa. Under his watch, teenagers who had written anti-government slogans on walls were arrested and tortured.

The brutal crackdown on them and the subsequent protests are considered one of the triggers of the Syrian uprising. This escalated into a civil war that lasted for years, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths and millions of displaced people.

Najib had already been arrested in January 2025 in the province of Latakia. His trial began in April 2026 before the Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus. Along with him, eight other former regime officials were charged in absentia, including Bashar and Maher al-Assad.

Enforcement of the judgment is unlikely

Bashar al-Assad remains in Russia, where he was granted asylum after his ouster. His brother Maher is also said to have evaded capture by Syrian authorities.

In order for the verdict against the two to be enforced, they would have to be extradited to Syria or arrested there. It is currently considered unlikely that Moscow would extradite Assad.

During the civil war, Russia was one of the Assad regime's most important supporters. However, the Kremlin now also maintains relations with the new Syrian leadership under Interim President Ahmed al-Scharaa.

The death sentence therefore has, for the time being, primarily symbolic significance. It marks the most significant attempt to date by the new Syrian judiciary to hold former top government officials accountable for crimes committed during the civil war.