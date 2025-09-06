On a beach in Málaga, a scene takes place in the middle of the day that surprises hardly anyone: a load of drugs is openly landed in front of bathers - and nobody intervenes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Málaga, there is an open drug handover on the beach in broad daylight.

Bathers watch and film the scene and are hardly surprised, as such actions occur more frequently there.

It remains unclear whether the police were able to intervene - watch the video to find out more. Show more

In broad daylight, five men take care of a drug handover on a beach in the Spanish city of Málaga with sober composure. Three men drive onto the beach in a boat and three others take over the goods.

The bathers watch the whole operation and film it. They are hardly surprised, as such handovers often take place. Watch the video to find out whether the police were able to arrest the drug smugglers.

