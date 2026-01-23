A 45-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy were riding bicycles in Thuringia (Germany) when a battery they were carrying exploded. The man's clothes caught fire. He was airlifted to a specialized hospital with serious injuries.

Here's what it's all about While out on a bike ride, a battery that a 45-year-old man was carrying in his backpack exploded.

The man's clothes caught fire, and neighbors put out the flames with water.

The man was seriously injured; a nine-year-old who was with him sustained minor injuries. Summary created with

A 45-year-old man was seriously injured in Thuringia when a battery exploded. He was riding his bike with a 9-year-old boy on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the battery he was carrying exploded for reasons that remain unclear. According to the *Bild* newspaper, it was the battery of an electric quad bike that the man was carrying in a backpack.

The explosion caused the 45-year-old's clothes to catch fire. Neighbors rushed to his aid and initially put out the flames with water from watering cans.

Other witnesses called the emergency medical services and the fire department. The man, who was seriously injured, was flown by rescue helicopter to a specialized hospital.

According to police, the nine-year-old boy sustained minor injuries.

The criminal investigation department has launched an investigation. It is still unclear why the battery exploded.