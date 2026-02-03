Major fire in Tehran destroys market hall - Gallery When the emergency services arrived, the hall was almost completely engulfed in flames and thick smoke was billowing into the sky. Image: dpa According to the media, the fire broke out in a 2,000 square meter market hall on Tuesday. Image: dpa There were initially no known casualties, as the Iranian news agency Isna reported, citing the commander of the emergency services in Tehran province. Image: dpa Several fire stations were involved in the extinguishing work in western Tehran. Image: dpa Major fire in Tehran destroys market hall - Gallery When the emergency services arrived, the hall was almost completely engulfed in flames and thick smoke was billowing into the sky. Image: dpa According to the media, the fire broke out in a 2,000 square meter market hall on Tuesday. Image: dpa There were initially no known casualties, as the Iranian news agency Isna reported, citing the commander of the emergency services in Tehran province. Image: dpa Several fire stations were involved in the extinguishing work in western Tehran. Image: dpa

Thick smoke over Tehran: a major fire has engulfed a market hall - around 200 stalls have been destroyed.

DPA dpa

A market hall with 200 stalls has fallen victim to the flames in a major fire in the Iranian capital Tehran. The fire is now under control, a fire department spokesman said on state television.

There were initially no known casualties, as the Iranian news agency Isna reported, citing the commander of the emergency services in Tehran province.

According to the media, the fire broke out in a 2,000 square meter market hall on Tuesday. Several fire stations were involved in the extinguishing work in western Tehran. When the emergency services arrived, the hall was almost completely engulfed in flames and thick smoke was billowing into the sky. The fire was so large that it could be seen for several kilometers.