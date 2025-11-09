The BBC manipulated a report on the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as revealed by the British "Telegraph". Consequences are now being drawn at the top of the broadcaster. Donald Trump is delighted.

The BBC, the UK's world-famous public broadcaster, is in the midst of a deep leadership crisis. Head of broadcasting Tim Davie resigned this evening, as did Deborah Turness, who is responsible for BBC news.

The background to this is, among other things, the editing of a speech by US President Donald Trump for the "Panorama" program. Davie said that he had decided to leave the BBC after 20 years. He had made this decision alone and was grateful for the support he had received, including in recent days.

Although the current debate was not the only reason, it had contributed to his decision. "Some mistakes were made," and as director general he ultimately had to take responsibility for them, Davie said.

"Telegraph" report as a trigger

The Telegraph newspaper recently reported on an internal memo in which concerns were raised about the impartiality of the BBC's reporting.

Specifically, the Trump speech from January 6, 2021, was edited to make it appear as if the US president had said that he would go to the Capitol with his supporters and fight to the utmost.

In a post on his online platform Truth Social, Trump thanked the Telegraph for exposing what he called "corrupt" journalists. "These are very dishonest people" who tried to influence the presidential election, Trump wrote.

To make matters worse, they came from another country "that many consider to be our most important ally. What a terrible thing for democracy!"

BBC documentary was broadcast before the US election

On the day of this speech, Trump supporters had violently stormed the seat of parliament in Washington. Congress had convened there to formally confirm the election victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election against Trump.

Trump has been trying for years to reinterpret January 6, 2021. It was not a storm, but a "day of love", he repeatedly claimed during his election campaign.

According to the PA news agency, the BBC documentary ("Trump: A Second Chance?") was broadcast weeks before last year's US election, which Trump won. An apology and clarification from the broadcaster had recently been expected.

The BBC was founded 103 years ago and has achieved worldwide fame, partly due to the quality of its journalism. How the broadcaster will react to the resignations initially remained unclear.