The BBC is facing one of the largest cost-cutting programs in its recent history. Hundreds more jobs are set to be cut by 2028.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The BBC plans to cut about 550 more jobs by the 2027/28 fiscal year, saving approximately 160 million pounds.

Affected areas include newsrooms as well as departments such as entertainment, culture, and regional programming in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

In total, up to 2,000 jobs are set to be cut as part of a cost-cutting program, as the BBC’s funding comes under increasing pressure.

The BBC plans to cut about 550 jobs by the next fiscal year, 2027/28, including positions in newsrooms as well as in the entertainment, culture, and programming divisions.

Jobs in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are also set to be cut, according to the British public broadcaster. The broadcaster’s programming portfolio is to be reviewed. This is expected to save approximately 160 million pounds (equivalent to about 185 million euros).

The job cuts, some of which will be voluntary, are part of a larger cost-cutting program under which up to 2,000 jobs are to be eliminated in total. The goal is to reduce spending by 10 percent over the next three years. According to the report, this amounts to 500 million pounds (578 million euros).

Contribution-Based Funding Model Is Controversial

The cost-cutting measures are aimed at preserving the programs with the greatest relevance and impact, eliminating redundant structures, and streamlining decision-making processes. As a result, the number of executives will also be reduced by ten percent.

The BBC’s funding model, which relies on mandatory license fees, has long been highly controversial. The previous Conservative government, which accused the BBC of being left-leaning, had most recently suspended license fee increases for two years, thereby putting the BBC under pressure to cut costs. There were also plans to abolish the license fee entirely and instead introduce a subscription model similar to that of streaming services.