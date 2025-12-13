The risk is high in red areas, medium in yellow and low in green. A3M

The vacation is booked, but how safe is the destination? The current world map of risks helps with the assessment - and shows that even dream destinations are not free of dangers.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A3M's annual Risk Map shows increased risks worldwide due to conflicts, terrorism, unrest and crime.

Popular tourist destinations such as Brazil, Mexico and Thailand also have regional security risks, but these do not usually affect traditional vacation destinations.

A3M stresses that package tours are generally safe, while individual travelers should pay particular attention to local advice and precautionary measures. Show more

Once a year, the German risk management company A3M publishes the Risk Map, which can also be read as a world map of violence and crime. The criteria are not very appealing: armed conflict, terrorism, demonstrations/unrest, crime.

The map provides information on the countries and regions in which the risk of becoming a victim of violence or crime is greater than in others.

Red stands for the highest risk level and, unsurprisingly, countries such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and Sudan are colored in this way. However, classic travel destinations such as Brazil, Thailand and Tunisia also have a high risk potential in certain areas.

The provider A3M emphasizes that the countries listed below do have considerable dangers, but not in the tourist centers. "Package tours are absolutely safe and security risks exist primarily for individual travelers," the company adds in an email to blue News.

Mexico

In many regions there are conflicts between drug cartels and security forces - this can also be dangerous for bystanders. However, classic vacation zones such as Yucatán are only slightly affected by this. Nevertheless, it is advisable to obtain local information and be careful at night and away from the hotspots.

Brazil

In large cities, tourist areas are sometimes close to favelas or informal settlements, where crime is high. However, tourists rarely come into danger. It is generally safe in many rural travel areas. Clear rules help in cities: only use official taxis/apps, hide valuables, do not walk alone at night.

Peru

The risk is less related to classic tourist destinations and more to political unrest and regions with drug cultivation. In popular areas - for example around the usual sights - it is often more stable, but roadblocks or short-term disruptions can still affect travel.

Tunisia

There is a security risk from jihadist groups, especially in the west and south - sometimes not far from tourist areas. Seaside resorts are usually heavily monitored.

Egypt

The main problem areas are South Sinai, where jihadist groups pose a security risk, and remote desert regions, where the situation can be more confusing. Vacation resorts on the Red Sea generally have high security measures and are not usually affected.

Israel

Terrorist attacks, knife attacks or rocket fire also occasionally occur in tourist areas. At the same time, security measures are very much in place. And there is currently a ceasefire in the Gaza war - at least on paper.

Kenya

The border area with Somalia is particularly sensitive, with an increased risk of terror and violence. However, the major tourist centers are far away - despite this, a certain amount of everyday crime remains an issue in cities, especially after dark.

India

The main risk regions are Kashmir and parts of eastern India, where militant groups can be active. There is also an increased risk of harassment and violence against women, which is why caution, clear safety routines and good planning are important - the typical tourist destinations are generally considered safe to travel to.

Thailand

Attacks by Islamist separatists only affect the far south; there have also recently been increased risks due to tensions in the border area with Cambodia. The classic travel areas - including the islands and Bangkok - are normally considered very safe.

Philippines

Mindanao in the south is sensitive due to jihadist groups. Maoist militants are also active in parts of the central regions. The remaining areas are much less affected, but everyday crime is somewhat higher - you should be particularly vigilant in cities and at night.