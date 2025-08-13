Carola Rackete kicked out after a disruptive act. Imago Images

German climate activist Carola Rackete disrupted a TV debate with Norway's leading politicians. With an elephant in the studio and harsh words, she attacked the country's energy policy - and had to leave the studio.

Sven Ziegler

One month after her resignation from the European Parliament, Carola Rackete is once again making headlines. The 37-year-old activist joined the audience of a TV debate between the leading candidates for the Norwegian parliamentary elections on Monday and used the opportunity to protest loudly against the country's energy policy.

As recordings show, a person in an elephant costume walked through the studio during the event. Shortly afterwards, Rackete stood up, put on a vest and shouted in English: "You are like drug dealers. Stop selling us gas."

She accused Norwegian politicians of using oil and gas exports to keep other countries dependent. "You have a product that nobody wants anymore," she warned, drawing parallels with the German car industry, where sales of combustion engines have fallen sharply.

Audience booing - ejection before live start

Pictures show Rackete and another activist being booed by the audience. According to the public broadcaster NRK, both were escorted out of the studio before the start of the live debate with the leading politicians. During the debate, another activist held up a banner. The police initially declined to comment when asked.

Rackete is currently taking part in a multi-day campaign by the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion in Norway. The group accuses the state-owned energy company Equinor of blocking climate protection because it continues to operate fossil fuel projects such as the Melkøya gas plant - despite plans for supposedly lower-CO₂ production. At the same time, Equinor has signed a new gas supply contract with the German energy supplier RWE. For Rackete, this is "greenwashing" instead of real climate change.

The TV debate took place as part of "Arendalsuka", a political festival where the Norwegian elite come together. Extinction Rebellion criticized the fact that Equinor, as the main sponsor, had a major influence on the choice of topics and that climate protection was barely mentioned.

Rackete became internationally known in 2019 when, as captain of the "Sea-Watch 3", she brought refugees to Lampedusa despite a ban by the Italian authorities. Most recently, she has also appeared in pro-Palestinian campaigns, including an attempt to reach the Gaza Strip from Egypt.