At the Heidebad in Halle, people without sufficient German language skills are no longer allowed entry. Screenshot Google Review

A new admission policy at the Heidebad in Germany is drawing criticism: Anyone who doesn’t understand enough German is no longer allowed into the pool.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Heidebad in Halle, people without sufficient German language skills are no longer allowed entry.

General Manager Mathias Nobel cites safety concerns as the reason for the rule, explaining that swimmers must be able to understand instructions.

The rule was triggered by a rescue operation involving a toddler, and the measure is also intended to ease the burden on staff. Show more

At the Heidebad in Halle (Saale), Germany, people without sufficient German language skills will no longer be admitted. This is due to a new safety regulation, which Managing Director Mathias Nobel explained to the news agency dpa.

“We need to be certain that visitors understand our pool rules, and we must be consistent in order to ensure the safety of our guests,” said Nobel.

Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis at the entrance if communication problems are noticed. The primary goal is to ensure that swimmers know how to behave in the water. The measure has also drawn criticism. “But we’re staying firm on this.”

According to Nobel, the rule was prompted by a specific incident: he himself had to rescue a toddler from water that was too deep. “Our lake is 13 meters deep in some places. That’s simply dangerous.” Children, in particular, need to understand the swimming rules and be supervised by people who can also act accordingly.

“My staff is already stretched to the limit”

Especially on hot days, the crowds at the entrance are large, which is why a practical solution was necessary. The rule was introduced a few days ago to supplement existing warning signs, and since then, a few visitors have been turned away.

In addition, lifeguards need to be able to communicate with swimmers in an emergency. Groups in which no one understands German well enough, for example, pose a problem. The measure is also intended to ease the burden on staff.

In the past, there have been discussions because lifeguards were unwilling to explain the rules individually using translation apps. “My staff is already stretched to the limit.”