Ukraine ticker Because of Taurus: Kremlin warns Berlin against "further escalation" ++ Zelensky dismissed governor

Oliver Kohlmaier

15.4.2025

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its war against Ukraine in violation of international law. There is no end in sight. The developments in the ticker.

15.04.2025, 15:16

15.04.2025, 15:17

The most important things at a glance

  • You can read about what was important before here.
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 3.16 pm

    Because of Taurus: Kremlin warns Berlin against "further escalation"

    The prospect of Germany possibly supplying Ukraine with the Taurus cruise missile continues to make waves: Moscow is warning Berlin of the consequences, the Russian state agency Interfax reports.

    It quotes Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who attests that Friedrich Merz, the chancellor-to-be, will take a "tougher stance" and warns that his planned steps "can and will inevitably only lead to a further escalation of the situation in Ukraine".

    Furthermore, Peskov claims that similar positions can also be seen in other European capitals. Nevertheless, peace efforts would not be supported there, according to Interfax. Two days ago, Merz reaffirmed his willingness to supply the Taurus missiles.

    "Not that we are intervening in this war ourselves, but that we are equipping the Ukrainian army with such weapons," he said on ARD television. However, he had always said that he would only do this in coordination with his European partners. "If it is coordinated, then Germany should participate."

    The acting German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has expressed skepticism about the project. At an SPD conference in Hanover, he contradicted statements that he had always been in favor of such weapons aid.

    "I have never said that." Although there are good arguments for the delivery of Taurus, there are also "many arguments, good arguments against". Only some of them could be discussed publicly. Pistorius was also skeptical about coordination with allies.

    "I don't know of any European partner with such a system. That's why coordination is such a tricky matter," said the SPD politician, who will probably remain defense minister in a new black-red government.

    Of the European allies, Great Britain and France have so far supplied cruise missiles to Ukraine. However, the almost identical weapon systems, known as Storm Shadow and Scalp, are considered less precise than Taurus and have a significantly shorter range.

  • 1.32 pm

    Selenskyj dismisses governor of Sumy

    Following the devastating Russian missile attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has initiated the dismissal of the military governor of the Sumy region, Volodymyr Artyukh.

    His request was supported by the government, the government representative in parliament, Taras Melynchuk, announced on Telegram. According to Ukrainian public radio, Artyukh had admitted the day before that a medal ceremony for soldiers had taken place there at the time of the attack.

    At the same time, however, Artyukh had stated that this event had not been organized by him. The 66-year-old held the office for almost two years.

    At least 35 people were killed in the attack in the north-eastern Ukrainian city. However, according to unofficial information, only two soldiers were among the reported victims. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than three years.

  • 12.45 p.m.

    Balance of the night air strikes

    According to the authorities, at least six civilians have been killed by Russian attacks in Ukraine within 24 hours. One man was killed in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov announced on Telegram.

    In the neighboring Donetsk region, another man was killed in the city of Pokrovsk. The front line runs just a few kilometers from the miners' town.

    The deaths of four people in the Kharkiv region had already been reported on Monday evening. Around 17 people were also injured by Russian shelling in several areas.

    The Russian military again reported 115 Ukrainian drones shot down. The majority, 109, were intercepted over the Kursk border region in western Russia. According to the Kursk authorities, two dozen multi-storey residential buildings were damaged.

    On Tuesday night, the Russian state news agency Tass reported one death - an 85-year-old woman - and nine injuries as a result of the Ukrainian attack.

  • 5.49 a.m.

    Majority of Swiss support Ukraine

    According to a survey published in the "Tribune de Genève" and "24 Heures", 72 percent of the Swiss supported Ukraine in the war against Russia. Only 5 percent expressed their sympathy for Russia, while 22 percent did not want to choose a side.

    Women and French speakers were slightly more pro-Ukrainian. SVP supporters were the most pro-Russia at 12%. For other parties, the proportion was less than 2 percent. The most pro-Russian are 18 to 35-year-olds. Over 80 percent of pensioners supported Ukraine. The survey included 35,132 participants.

  • 4.09 am

    Ukrainian drones attack Kursk

    According to Russia, the western Russian city of Kursk was attacked by Ukrainian combat drones during the night. At least one person was killed and nine injured, the state agency Tass reported, citing the local military authorities. Several buildings were set on fire during the attack, including a garage with an ambulance. The information could not be independently verified.

    In recent months, Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian cities with missiles and combat drones. At the weekend, at least 34 people died in a Russian missile attack in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. A few days earlier, the major cities of Kiev and Kharkiv had been targets of Russian combat drones.

    In a picture provided by the acting governor of Kursk Oblast, Alexander Khinshtein, the governor can be seen in the village of Pogrebski, which he claims was mined by Ukrainian soldiers before their withdrawal. (April 7, 2025)
    In a picture provided by the acting governor of Kursk Oblast, Alexander Khinshtein, the governor can be seen in the village of Pogrebski, which he claims was mined by Ukrainian soldiers before their withdrawal. (April 7, 2025)
    Image: Keystone/EPA/Alexander Khinshtein
  • Tuesday, April 15, 2025, 3:16 a.m.

    Kiev fights supplies for Russia's army

    The Ukrainian armed forces say they have already destroyed thousands of Russian military vehicles since the beginning of the year. "Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost 11,583 vehicles and special equipment," wrote army chief Olexandr Syrskyj on Telegram. Destroying the enemy's logistics is one of the main tasks of the Ukrainian armed forces. "In total, more than 35,000 units of enemy vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of 2024."

    The commander of the Ukrainian armed forces also added a video to the statement showing the destruction of various types of Russian military vehicles - including tanks - by drones. Syrskyj claims that these attacks have prevented hundreds of thousands of tons of ammunition, equipment and fuel from reaching Russian troops along the front lines in Ukraine. His claims could not be independently verified.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi (left) with army chief Olexandr Syrskyi at the handover of missiles for drones to the Ukrainian army. (archive picture)
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi (left) with army chief Olexandr Syrskyi at the handover of missiles for drones to the Ukrainian army. (archive picture)
    Picture: Keystone/EPA/Sergey Dolzhenko

    In recent months, the Russian armed forces have increasingly resorted to attacking Ukrainian positions with waves of soldiers supported only by artillery.

    • Show more

You can find the older entries here.